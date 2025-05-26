SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Turfseer
4h

At some point, “whoops” isn’t going to cut it.

People were silenced, ridiculed, fired, and in some cases permanently injured or killed—all while this administration tried to memory-hole even jokes that challenged its narrative.

This wasn’t a PR mistake.

It was a calculated campaign to suppress speech, hide risk, and coerce compliance.

There should be prison time.

For the bureaucrats who coordinated the censorship.

For the officials who strong-armed private companies.

And for the so-called public health “experts” who knowingly lied, shamed, and gaslit the public into decisions they can’t reverse.

Satire was the canary in the coal mine.

Now we’re surrounded by the wreckage, and pretending it was all just well-intended “miscommunication” is not going to cut it.

Michael M. Jones
1h

The kill shot still being applied that's the incredible nonending of worst in human history application of mass fomation.

