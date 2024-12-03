[source]

The Institute of Molecular Diagnostics (Inmodia GmbH) is offering tests to establish whether a person’s body has vaccine spike protein or DNA plasmids. The purpose of the tests is to allow people who believe they have been injured by a covid “vaccine” to present evidence in court, for example, to support their claims. Additionally, the tests will help collect evidence to support the argument for discontinuing the use of covid injections.

By Rhoda Wilson on December 3, 2024

The following information is according to Inmodia’s website.

Never before in the history of medicine has a vaccination been associated with such a high number of serious side effects and consequential harm, including deaths occurring simultaneously. This situation arises primarily because the covid-19 vaccine is not a vaccine as we know it but rather a novel gene-based product that utilises an untested technology in humans.

Two different forms of genetically engineered injections were used in the global covid vaccination campaign. In both cases, the injections forced our bodies’ cells to produce the foreign spike protein (SARS-CoV-2, Wuhan variant).

In the case of DNA-based injections (AstraZeneca, Janssen / Johnson & Johnson), the blueprint for the spike protein is available in the form of a DNA copy, which is introduced into the cells with the help of an adenovirus envelope. Once inside the cell, the DNA must first be transcribed into mRNA.

In the case of RNA-based injections (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna), the blueprint for the spike protein, which occurs naturally on the surface of coronavirus particles, is already available as mRNA, which is introduced into the cells with the help of an envelope of partly synthetic fat-like molecules (lipid nanoparticles, LNPs).

This “vaccine mRNA” is not natural but genetically modified (“modRNA”). The chemical composition of the modRNA has been modified by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in many ways so that the end product no longer corresponds to a naturally occurring mRNA. The modRNA has a significantly extended lifespan and therefore leads to a maximum and long-lasting production of exogenous spike protein.

modRNA is synthesised based on a DNA template, which must be completely removed before the modRNA is packaged into the lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”). It has since been found that the RNA-based injections are contaminated with significant amounts of DNA (plasmid DNA).

There are various conceivable mechanisms, including plasmid DNA impurities, for the triggering of serious adverse effects.

The best documented adverse effects are inflammations caused by the body’s own immune system reacting against the foreign spike protein produced in the body’s cells. Particularly prominent are inflammations of blood vessels, heart muscle, lungs, skin, liver, kidneys and nervous system.

There are also indications that RNA-based injections weaken the immune system’s defence function. This is reflected in the increased number of cases of shingles and bacterial infections such as appendicitis, and wound and prosthesis infections.

Additionally, an increased number of fast-growing tumours, including malignant lymphomas and leukaemias, have been observed in vaccinated people. The exact mechanism of triggering these malignant diseases is not yet fully understood but both the spike protein and the nucleic acid precursors (modRNA and DNA) could play a role. The aforementioned immunosuppression is probably also involved.

For further information on covid vaccine harms, please refer to the book ‘mRNA Vaccines Toxicity’ published by Doctors for Covid Ethics (“D4CE”).

It is possible to detect certain components in covid “vaccines” even months after the injection using special tests of blood, cerebrospinal fluid or tissue samples (biopsy), which can be used as evidence of vaccine damage in an expert opinion.

“The documentation and, if necessary, publication of vaccine damage is particularly important because, among other things, it can be used to gather arguments against the further continuation and authorisation of the gene-based vaccine, which has not yet been fully tested, and thus possibly save other people similar suffering,” Inmodia says.

Inmodia offers three tests specifically for injection-derived components: detection of spike protein (Wuhan type), detection of spike-modRNA and detection of plasmid DNA. However, specific detection methods for DNA-based injections are currently not offered, as they have hardly been used in Germany and only general spike protein detection is possible for the time being.

Inmodia recommends that people who would like to have tests done start with the detection of spike protein, which requires, if possible, the testing of tissue samples (biopsies), alternatively or additionally blood samples can be tested. This is because the detection of nucleic acids (modRNA and DNA) is significantly more time-consuming and cost-intensive and it should generally only be considered after positive detection of spike protein.

You can view a full list of possible tests and prices HERE. [archive]

Hopefully, we will see this sort of service start in many more countries.

