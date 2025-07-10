Just GROK who funded “Breakthru T1D” the fake “non-profit” that funded the development of Diabetic Barbie.
Hey GROK… (https://x.com/i/grok/share/g8L8XiXZ90KisRyTcSIvFrgsG)
Did big pharma fund the creation of “Diabetes Barbie”?
The doll, part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, was developed in partnership with Breakthrough T1D, a nonprofit organization
Which big companies are the major funders of the non-profit “Breakthrough T1D”?
Breakthrough T1D collaborates with industry partners through mechanisms like the T1D Fund, a venture philanthropy arm that invests in for-profit entities like biotech and pharmaceutical companies working on T1D therapies.
Do any of the companies the “T1D Fund” invests in profit from diabetic treatments? If so, what percentage of the funds investments profit from diabetic treatments?
The T1D Fund, a venture philanthropy arm of Breakthrough T1D, invests in companies developing therapies and technologies for type 1 diabetes (T1D), many of which profit from diabetic treatments.
T1D Fund lists their invesments here:https://t1dfund.org/our-portfolio/[archived]I wonder how well thier investments do if diabetes gets cured?
What’s next? M.A.I.D. Barbie sold with a suicide capsule?
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
I just went on Amazon, Walmart. And MATTEL website. There is no such thing as an OZEMPIC barbie. There is a type 1 diabetes barbie. She does not look like the photo in your article. she has dark hair with a blue polka dot dress and no such thing as injections included. Their website says:
“To manage her type 1 diabetes, Barbie uses an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). To keep her CGM in place, she has heart-shaped medical tape -- Barbie pink, of course!
Her phone displays a CGM app to help Barbie track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.“
https://shop.mattel.com/products/barbie-fashionistas-doll-with-type-1-diabetes-polka-dot-outfit-hyt97
You should check your sources before sharing information from a tabloid for clicks. I actually read a lot of your sun stacks and one story like this makes the credibility of other articles questionable.
There’s nothing wrong with having a Barbie a little girl can relate to that looks like her and has her genetic predisposition. But if it were an Ozempic propaganda doll, that would be a serious issue, since type 2 diabetes can be prevented and reversed with diet and lifestyle in a lot of cases. Mattel even has a Down syndrome doll. I think that’s really nice to try to help a child who has a disorder not feel like they are a defect, but beautiful despite their conditions. Regardless of what the underlying issues are that are causing these genetic or birth defects, these children are human beings and have feelings and insecurities.
The T1D fund did collaborate with Mattel as stated in the website, but again, what’s wrong with that? It’s not a propaganda doll promoting OZEMPIC injections. And I am very anti pharma, but someone with type 1 diabetes needs their insulin to live. That’s a fact. And totally agree, when will there be a cure when these funds are making so much money off the drugs and continued disease.
Thanks for providing the link for the real Barbie toy. I'm conflicted about this...yes, children with type 1 diabetes may take comfort from Mattel's toy. But the normalization of obesity and type 2 diabetes combined with the normalization of a drug (Ozempic) that is highly profitable and has horrible side effects...that's quite different. I think that Babylon Bee's cartoon makes a great point.
Agree. Obesity and Ozempic should not be normalized. Especially since Ozempic has so many horrible side effects like you said. I personally know people it’s effected. One person lost a gallbladder because of it. It’s nothing to joke about. It’s actually quite sad that people are more inclined to take an injection that could destroy their insides and mental health, rather than addressing it from a functional medicine perspective. But the Babylon bee cartoon is not an accurate portrayal of what the actual diabetes Barbie is intended for. So that is very misleading and I believe the truth is important. Rather than monetizing on mockery by inaccurate portrayal of the subject at hand.
Gisela, uh. Satire is what the Babylon Bee is known for.
That’s a fair point, but not everyone knows that. The way it is presented is misleading. I personally do not read Babylon Bee, but I do follow Superspreader articles. Why should one assume it is a joke conflicting with the information usually on superspreader which are clearly serious issues. I saw the photo and Babylon Bee article and I believed it to be true bc it was on superspreader. I thought an Ozempic Barbie is ridiculous, which is why I had to look further into it. I’m sure I’m not the only person who read that and thought it was real news.
I agree with you that you are likely not the only person who thought it was real news. Possibly, a segment of society won't recognize satire from the context and content itself? I am encountering this in other writings and responses to them, and I wonder where can satire thrive? It is such a lovely form of expression.
Babylon Bee mocks the new “Diabetic Barbie” (that was obviously funded by big pharma).
