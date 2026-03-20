The problem with these corrupt institutions is they seem to just rebrand their disturbing tactics every four years with each election. Nothing beneath the surface actually changes. The momentum continues with equally nefarious intent, it is just named something different.

(h/t: This was discussed by Jeff in today’s Coffee and Covid daily post.)

Source:

The Daily Signal - Tyler O’Neil | March 19, 2026 &

America First Legal - March 18, 2026

When the Biden administration turned its attention to concerned parents in the fall of 2021, the Central Intelligence Agency drafted a memo warning about white racial extremists recruiting women for “traditional motherhood” and “homemaking.”

The CIA produced an intelligence assessment focused on “women advancing white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist radicalization and recruitment” on Oct. 6, 2021.

The Trump administration released a redacted version of the document in February.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe noted that the document falls “short of the high standards of impartiality that CIA must uphold.”

“There is absolutely no room for bias in our work and when we identify instances where analytic rigor has been compromised, we have a responsibility to correct the record,” Ratcliffe added. He stated that actions such as releasing the document “underscore our commitment to transparency, accountability, and objective intelligence analysis.”

America First Legal drew attention to the document on X.

“We assess that female members have been emerging as key players of the transnational white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremist (REMVE) movement, taking on diverse roles to advance white REMVE goals—including the white REMVE view of traditional motherhood—and successfully participating in newer roles in propaganda and recruitment,” the assessment states.

The CIA warned about the “great replacement” theory, which it framed as extremist.

“White REMVEs and their sympathizers have claimed in online posts that it is essential for white families to have as many biological children as possible to counter the rising birthrates among non-white populations, white REMVEs allege that this rise is a conspiracy, which they have termed the ‘great replacement,’” the assessment states.

The CIA discussed a specific organization—the identity of which has been redacted—and noted that this group “has lauded motherhood and homemaking as women’s most important responsibility.”

Intelligence-Assessment-100621

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“This is what happens when woke ideology replaces actual threat-based intelligence collection and analysis,” Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal, told The Daily Signal in a statement Thursday.

“The Biden administration was obsessed with deconstructing our country,” Hamilton added. “Motherhood was suspect. Homemaking was suspect. Everyday Americans were suspect. Under the Biden administration, mainstream American life was turned into a threat profile. We should never forget how deep the rot went.”

This memo came as a growing movement of parents protested at school board meetings, demanding that schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, that schools relax requirements for children to wear face masks, and that schools cease promoting transgender ideology and racially divisive policies.

On Sept. 29, the National School Boards Association sent a letter to then-President Joe Biden, comparing these concerned parents to domestic terrorists. Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland responded with an Oct. 4 memo to the FBI, U.S. attorneys, and the Justice Department’s criminal division to craft “strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.” The NSBA later rescinded the letter and apologized amid pushback.

The Biden Justice Department worked closely with the Southern Poverty Law Center, a left-wing public interest law firm that leverages its history of suing the Ku Klux Klan into bankruptcy to place mainstream conservative and Christian groups on a “hate map” with Klan chapters. In 2023, the SPLC added Moms for Liberty and other concerned parents’ groups to the “hate map.”

The FBI’s Richmond office would go on to cite the SPLC in drafting a memo on “radical-traditional Catholics.” While the FBI later rescinded the memo, the SPLC has kept the “radical-traditional Catholic hate groups” on the “hate map.”

The FBI officially cut all ties with the SPLC last year.

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but this story will be updated with any response.

Tyler O’Neil is senior editor at The Daily Signal and the author of two books: “Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center,” and “The Woketopus: The Dark Money Cabal Manipulating the Federal Government.”

All the best,

-SuperSpreader