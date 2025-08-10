Canada just banned HIKING. $25,000 fine. You can’t make this up.

“Nova Scotia just made it illegal to be in the woods, like a $25k fine for HIKING!!! And the people are like “yep seems reasonable”

lmao I live in Canada and still can’t believe this is a real country”

“Effective 4pm today we are telling Nova Scotians, stay out of the woods.”

But, ALL of Nova Scotia IS WOODS!

That would be like telling New York City residents to “stay out of the city”.

Or telling fish to stay out of the ocean.

→ It really is The Hunger Games.

I thought this story was a Babylon Bee satire story, but, NOPE, it’s real. Canada is in a sad state. Considering Canada’s demonic enthusiasm lately for promoting M.A.i.D. (Medical Assistance in Dying), I wonder if they would allow you to go hiking if you were planning to jump off a cliff?

Fortunately $25,000 CAN is only $12 USD, so the fine isn’t bad.

(Sarcasm)

I hope Canadians organize in mass protest to go hiking in groups of 10,000+ people to send a message that this type of nonsense is completely unacceptable.

They need a new HIKER CONVOY that rivals the original trucker convoy.

WTF is wrong with Canada? They must be putting some nasty drugs in their water or something. Send prayers their way that they can remove these lunatics from all positions of authority.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader