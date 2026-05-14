SOURCE: Cutting Through the Matrix, Real History with Melissa

12 videos from 2020, one per month showing 30 seconds per day to remind you what the demons did. Don’t forget. Don’t revert to complacency.

The Substack posts from CTTM, Real History with Melissa are embedded below, also I just organized them into a Rumble playlist that links back to the CTTM Rumble page.

The Rumble playlist is here: https://rumble.com/playlists/IIML62o_Mdo

Cutting Through the Matrix Substack

The 2020 Series:

h/t: Sasha Latypova for posting about this today

Enjoy!

All the best,

-SuperSpreader