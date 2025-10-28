Del Bigtree on Bannon This Evening! Mike Drop...

Ya really gotta watch this Bannon episode. Del was on fire. He makes one good point after another. Del really nails it. We are lucky to have him and his team. Pray for them. If I could help them more I would.

“these results are so bad it will end the vaccine program, and Del I did not sign up for this to end the vaccine program” - Dr. Marcus J. Zervos

“this is not science, this is not religion, this is a sick twisted cult” - Del

Rumble source of Bannon

https://rumble.com/v70vhtk-warroom-battleground-ep-878-deep-dive-an-inconvenient-study.html

“An Inconvienient Study” movie direct link:

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

Rumble mirror of “An Inconvienient Study” movie:

https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html

please share, I think this can open people’s eyes and it will save lives. If you save just one life by sharing this it will be worth it. One less SIDS.

Thank you Del and your team!

NOTE:

I downloaded the Bannon episode and re-encodeed it to 360p (smaller file with lower bitrate and framerate), just to make it easier to watch on your phone and faster to share. The original Bannon episode is better quality. Go to Rumble if you are watching on a big screen.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader