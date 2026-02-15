Do you know the history of SV40?

It’s pretty fascinating. Shannon Joy put out a great video on on it in 2023:

In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn’t be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40. This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19. Thank you to The Shannon Joy Show sponsors who made ‘Kill Shot’ possible:

I’m not affiliated with Shannon or being paid for this. I just am reposting for archive purposes and because I think it’s really interesting. If you keep hearing about SV40 this video may fill in part of the backstory from the 60’s.

