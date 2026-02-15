SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Do you know the history of SV40?

CIA, Cuba, Castro, Oswald...
Super Spreader's avatar
Super Spreader
Feb 15, 2026

It’s pretty fascinating. Shannon Joy put out a great video on on it in 2023:

In the summer of 1963, a young girl found herself caught up in a clandestine covert operation to eliminate Fidel Castro. This wouldn’t be a shot heard around the world, but rather, a silent shot of super cancer causing poison, derived from a monkey simian virus called SV-40.

This tale has everything from murder, espionage, a tragic love story, to bioweapons and the genesis of gain-of-function research, weaponized in covid-19.

Thank you to The Shannon Joy Show sponsors who made ‘Kill Shot’ possible:

https://rumble.com/embed/v3k6ai7/

I’m not affiliated with Shannon or being paid for this. I just am reposting for archive purposes and because I think it’s really interesting. If you keep hearing about SV40 this video may fill in part of the backstory from the 60’s.

Please check out Shannon’s Daily Show on her website and Rumble or visit her Substack.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader

GettrGabTruthTelegramTwitter
BrighteonBitchuteOdyseeRumble
Thanks for reading
If you want to support me please put
my Substack into your Recommend List

Share SuperSpreader

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Super Spreader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture