Conservative Treehouse

October 23, 2025 | Sundance

The FBI are maintaining the appearances of an investigation by releasing new video of the January 5th Washington DC pipe bomb suspect.

The video below gives a visual reference to the activity of the suspect on the evening of January 5, 2021. From the video the FBI believes the suspect is 5 foot 7 inches, wearing a very distinctive type of Nike sneaker.

Based on mannerisms, gait, behavior with the backpack and body language, I suspect this is a 5′ 7″ female.

Remember, without finding the pipe bomb at precisely the correct time the next day they couldn’t have invoked the legal procedures to steel the election.

