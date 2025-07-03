Star Spangled Banner As You've Never Heard It

A story of how our national anthem came to be.

If tomorrow you hear The Star Spangled Banner, maybe you will think of this short video. You won’t regret watching it.

Follow this YouTube link to a search finding many powerful “reaction videos” of people watching this for the first time and getting quite emotional.

Also, my favorite quote to remember what the 4th means to me. Chokes me up a little every time I read it.

Independence Hall - July 4th, 1776

"They may turn every tree into a gallows, every hole into a grave, and yet the words of that parchment can never die. To the mechanic in the workshop, they will speak hope; to the slave in the mines, freedom. Sign that parchment. Sign if the next moment the noose is around your neck, for that parchment will be the textbook of freedom, the Bible of the rights of man forever."

A legend about that day. The complete recollection written by Thomas Jefferson is in the Library of Congress. Ronald Reagan spoke of it in a 1957 speech he gave at Eureka College.

https://www.foug.org/wisdoms/world/thomas-jefferson2012.htm

https://capoliticalreview.com/president-reagan-what-july-fourth-means-to-me

https://whatrocks.github.io/commencement-db/1957-ronald-reagan-eureka-college/

https://www.ff.org/ronald-reagans-1957-commencement-address/

Be safe tomorrow, and God Bless the USA.

