Signed up for one or more subscriptions with the wrong email address or want to transfer your existing subscriptions to a different Substack user?

To update your email address for your Substack profile, head to your account Settings page: https://substack.com/settings. At this time, changing your email address on the Substack app is not available.

Click on “Edit” in the Email section.

Enter your new email address and click “Save”. This will change the email address on all of your Substack subscriptions.

NOTE: I am unable to modify subscriber email addresses.

I can only unsubscribe accounts.

I imagine Substack set this policy to prevent spamming the wrong person or something like that. Because I am unable to change email addresses of subscribers, if I do get a request to modify a subscribers email the only option I have will unfortunately be to unsubscribe that person, which at that point I must do lest I be accused of sending spam to an email that doesn’t want it.

more instructions:

To change your email address on Substack, you must use the web version of Substack (not the app). Here’s how:

Go to https://substack.com/settings and log in to your account.

Click “Edit” next to your current email address in the Account section.

Enter your new email address and click “Save” .

Substack will send a verification email to your new address. You must confirm it to complete the change.

Important notes:

This change updates your email address for all subscriptions and publications linked to your account.

The new email will receive all future newsletters and updates from the writers you follow.

You cannot change your email address via the Substack mobile app — the web version is required.

