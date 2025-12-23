By Bob Hoge | 7:00 AM on December 23, 2025

The state of California, under the direction of woke Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and the far-left legislature, passed a law in July 2024 — AB 1955 — which required teachers to affirm students’ gender identities but keep any changes secret from the parents. In other words, they demanded that teachers lie.

Bad news for the gender extremists in the Golden State, of which there are many — U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez issued a summary judgment Monday, ruling that the law is unconstitutional.

Finally, a 2024 story where a judge didn’t bend over backward for the Democrat Party and the progressives.

Boom:

🚨BREAKING: U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez has issued a summary judgment decision finding Parental Exclusion Policies UNCONSTITUTIONAL & issuing a Class-Wide Permanent Injunction in Thomas More Society case Mirabelli v. Olson.



In a first-of-its-kind, class-wide,… pic.twitter.com/KWN0rriZMz — Thomas More Society (@ThomasMoreSoc) December 23, 2025

The above tweet continues:

In a first-of-its-kind, class-wide, precedent-setting victory, a federal court has permanently blocked California AG Rob Bonta and the CA Dept. of Education from forcing teachers to lie to parents about their own children’s secret gender transitions—declaring parents have a constitutional right to know and teachers have a constitutional right to share the truth.

Benitez’s opinion contained some masterful prose, rejecting leftists’ ludicrous claims on numerous fronts.

Parents and guardians have a federal constitutional right to be informed if their public school student child expresses gender incongruence. Teachers and school staff have a federal constitutional right to accurately inform the parent or guardian of their student when the student expresses gender incongruence. These federal constitutional rights are superior to any state or local laws, state or local regulations, or state or local policies to the contrary. Incredibly important and great ruling from Saint Roger Benitez - San Diego US District Court Judge - protecting all California children and their parents, and slamming the depraved CA AG @RobBonta and his puppet master @GavinNewsom who have and will do anything - with CA’s… https://t.co/1rgowLXCfk — 𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗬 (@EricEarly_CA) December 23, 2025 Incredibly important and great ruling from Saint Roger Benitez - San Diego US District Court Judge - protecting all California children and their parents, and slamming the depraved CA AG @RobBonta and his puppet master @GavinNewsom who have and will do anything - with CA’s taxpayer money - to separate young children from their parents, support hidden gender altering surgeries, etc. Kudos to my buddy attorney @PaulJonna on this getting this tremendous ruling.

The judge “enjoined from implementing or enforcing” the anti-parent, unconstitutional requirements that the Golden State tried to force upon its educators. The ruling declares that the state cannot:

a): permit or require any employee in the California state-wide education system from misleading the parent or guardian of a minor child in the education system about their child’s gender presentation at school, whether by: (i) directly lying to the parent; (ii) preventing the parent from accessing educational records of the child; or (iii) using a different set of preferred pronouns/names when speaking with the parents than is being used at school;

And no, Newsom and Bonta, you can’t:

(c): require any employee in the California state-wide education system to use a name or pronoun to refer to a child that do not match the child’s legal name and natal pronouns while concealing that social gender transition from the child’s parents, over the employee’s conscientious or religious objection;

Or:

(d): or in any way interfere with a teacher or other school administrator, counselor or staff from communicating to parents that his, her, or their child has manifested a form of gender incongruity such as changing preferred names or pronouns.

This is a huge victory for parents in the state, and hopefully will set a standard for judges across the nation: Don’t mess with our kids.

They messed with the parent-child relationship.



Big mistake. https://t.co/WvziYebw26 — Shannon Adcock 🇺🇸 (@Shannon_A_IL) December 23, 2025

“IT IS SO ORDERED,” wrote Judge Benitez. Thank you, Roger, for this most excellent Christmas present.

