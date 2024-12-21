Idiot’s Guide to Cooking Data for Aspiring Propagandists
Brownstone today reposted a terrific tongue in cheek SubStack post from 2023 explaining all the manipulation used by the media. It's long, but worth reading through, even if you do it in parts.
It’s a long article but you can listen it on the Brownstone site.
This was originally posted as a SubStack article [source] [archived] by Ashmedai of SubStack publication Resisting the Intellectual Illiteratti in 2023. Apparently the same author. If you were a subscriber to SuperSpreader back in 2023 I included it in my daily link post from June 16, 2023. [link] [direct]
Original SubStack from June 2023:
Below is a short clip pasted from the Brownstone article.
Idiot’s Guide to Cooking Data for Aspiring Propagandists
By Aaron Hertzberg December 20, 2024 Media, Pharma, Vaccines
78 minute read
The art of effective propaganda is an encompassing discipline that requires careful and thorough study — and review — from time to time. For the beginner, it can be very difficult to master. Even the experienced propagandist can at times fall into the trap of thinking that creating and disseminating propaganda is a straightforward enterprise – which is a good way to win a permanent all-expenses paid Siberian vacation. It is not usually so simple a task to befuddle the entire society every day, 365 days a year, indefinitely.
The following short guidebook will provide the aspiring propagandist, WEF lackey, Communist Apparatchik, Woke Marxist, and seasoned government bureaucrat alike with the tools and knowledge necessary to develop their promising talent into full-bloom mastery of the art of propaganda.
This article pulls back the curtain on a lot of the fraud, lies and dishonest reporting we saw specifically concerning the covid psychological fear operation.
