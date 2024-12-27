Dr. Kalcker [

] is one of, if not THE worlds leading expert on the subject of Chlorine Dioxide.

Considering he has a brand new (1 day old) SubStack that has yet to grow its subscriber base I am putting the word out. If you are interested in Chlorine Dioxide you should subscribe or follow him or do whatever you personally do to engage with creators on substack. You won’t get bad information from him.

Another recent SubStack author who is also an expert on the subject of Chlorine Dioxide is

. I recommend subscribing to his Substack as well.

Dr. Kalcker has a great SubStack post out today that I am going to cut and paste below fully into a new post so at least all my readers get a copy. Tuck this one away in your email archive to refer back to. Maybe put a star on it. It is a thorough explanation of what CDS is. Please also share to friends if they are curious about CDS. He addresses a lot of misconceptions and explains in simple terms what exactly CDS is, how it works, what risks there are and how safe it is with a long list of referenced sources for his statements. Beginners can learn a lot from this post. (The fake news could also learn a lot from this post but don’t hold your breath on that one happening!)

[link] [archived] Dec 27, 2024

The facts and the overview

Andreas Kalcker

CDS, which stands for Chlorine Dioxide Solution, is a concentrated liquid solution that consists of 0.3% (3000 ppm) chlorine dioxide, free from any sodium chlorite (NaClO2), and it maintains a neutral pH level.

Studies conducted both in vitro and in vivo demonstrate that when chlorine dioxide is delivered as CDS, it decomposes into trace amounts of salt and oxygen within the body. Consequently, CDS can increase oxygen concentrations in the bloodstream, irrespective of whether it is ingested orally or administered intravenously. Furthermore, it efficiently eliminates pathogens due to its recognized biocidal attributes and rapidly reduces metabolic acidity, frequently a fundamental factor in numerous modern diseases.

Based on the opinions of more than 5,000 doctors connected with the international COMUSAV organization, CDS is considered one of the most important medical breakthroughs of the last hundred years.

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical commonly used in water treatment to eliminate pathogens. Regulatory organizations such as the FDA and WHO, along with various international agencies, support its application in drinking water due to its safety and efficacy. It is widely utilized across the globe to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens through oxidation, leaving no harmful residues.

It is important to differentiate between chlorine dioxide gas and its dissolved form; while the gas can be dangerous because of its reactivity in the air and potential for causing irritation, the solution in water is non-reactive and can be naturally absorbed up to 0.3%.

Unfortunately, some media sources have wrongly undermined CDS by spreading scientifically inaccurate information.

The Facts:

CDS is fundamentally different from chlorine (Cl2), bleach, hypochlorite (NaClO), sodium chlorite (NaClO2), MMS, or CD; it is composed solely of pure chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water. Importantly, chlorine dioxide does not include any chlorine molecules! Ultimately, it converts into chloride ions and oxygen through intermediate reactions. Sodium chloride, which is regular table salt, along with oxygen, are both essential for human health.

Chlorine dioxide can be generated in various forms, which can yield different results. In contrast to mixtures containing sodium chlorite (NaClO2) combined with an acid—commonly known as MMS—that can cause stomach discomfort and side effects such as diarrhea when reacting with stomach acids, CDS does not contain sodium chlorite, thus preventing the formation of harmful by-products when dissolved in water. The key benefit of CDS is its neutral pH, ensuring safety for both humans and animals. Unlike other chlorine derivatives (Cl2), chlorine dioxide does not produce toxic or carcinogenic trihalomethanes (THMs).

CDS acts by oxidizing bacteria, viruses, fungi, prions, and viral spikes, similar to the functioning of macrophages in our body, rather than inducing toxicity like antibiotics. Essentially, it effectively eradicates pathogens.

Is CDS toxic?

Toxicology indicates that any substance can be toxic based on factors such as quantity, exposure duration, and concentration. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a toxicity limit for chlorine dioxide at 292 mg/kg, which is similar to that of caffeine. This means that an individual weighing 70 kg would need to consume 20,440 mg of chlorine dioxide gas dissolved in water over a span of 14 days. With a typical daily dosage of 30 mg in 1 liter of water, one would have to drink an unfeasible 681.33 liters each day. Even if someone accidentally ingested the concentrated 3000 ppm solution, they would still need to take in 6.8 liters to experience severe effects. At high concentrations, CDS may cause throat irritation that makes swallowing difficult; therefore, severe intoxication from oral intake is nearly impossible.

The FDA has issued alerts regarding the alleged toxicity of CDS without accounting for the distinctions between sodium chlorite (the precursor) and chlorine dioxide in its dissolved form. Unfortunately, no specific toxic doses have been revealed, nor have any tests been performed; other regulatory agencies globally have echoed this warning without validating its claimed dangers. Furthermore, no toxicological evidence regarding chlorine dioxide in aqueous form has been provided to support this misleading alert.

In 2021, noted Mexican entrepreneur Pedro Luis Martin Bringas, associated with the Soriana Group, publicly pledged $2 million to anyone who could provide evidence supporting the claims of CDS toxicity at the commonly utilized dosages. He has also contacted the FDA but has not yet received any feedback.

Although it is important to avoid inhaling excessive amounts of the gas, peer-reviewed research indicates that administering CDS orally, intravenously, buccally (through the oral mucosa), transdermally (on the skin), or applied directly to the skin is safe. It has been shown to be effective against a range of bacterial and viral infections when administered in appropriate amounts.

Is it used for whitening?

Sodium chlorite is used in conjunction with more potent oxidants such as sodium chlorate (NaClO3) at a ratio of 1:175. It is important to recognize that all oxidants can cause bleaching effects—similarly, oxygen and sunlight can also lead to bleaching—but this characteristic is not medically significant, as oxygen is vital for the body's functioning.

Is CDS a disinfectant?

Certainly, CDS, or chlorine dioxide solution, operates as a powerful disinfectant and exhibits properties comparable to those of alcohol; however, it is essential to recognize that its significance as a medicinal agent far surpasses its applications in other domains. In fact, its therapeutic potential is gaining increasing attention in the medical community. To illustrate this point, we can consider other examples from the pharmacological world, such as warfarin, which is known under brand names like Sintrom and Coumadin. This medication is frequently utilized as an anticoagulant in human medicine but also has a notorious reputation for being employed as a rat poison. This striking duality serves to underscore the idea that many substances can have vastly different roles depending on their application and dosage.

Another pertinent example is nitroglycerin, which is commonly administered in spray form to effectively treat angina pectoris, a condition characterized by chest pain due to reduced blood flow to the heart. This medication was initially developed for use in explosives but has since found its way into the realm of cardiovascular therapeutics. These instances highlight the complex and often paradoxical nature of substances used in medicine, where a compound may serve very different purposes based on context, formulation, and administration.

In light of these considerations, it becomes increasingly clear that CDS holds significant promise in the therapeutic landscape, warranting further exploration and understanding. As we continue to investigate its applications and mechanisms of action, we may uncover even more profound implications for its use in various medical conditions. Thus, it is imperative to approach this topic with an open mind and a willingness to embrace the potential benefits that CDS may bring to modern medicine.

Dr.h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker

Is CDS an oxidant?

Indeed, chlorine dioxide in the form of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) serves a dual role as both an oxidant and an antioxidant, which is a remarkable characteristic that distinguishes it from many other compounds. It possesses the unique ability to effectively oxidize pathogens that exhibit an oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) lower than its own ORP of 0.95V. This means that it can target and neutralize various harmful microorganisms, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, by disrupting their cellular processes and ultimately leading to their demise.

At the same time, CDS also functions as a powerful reducing agent, as it can interact with and reduce harmful free radicals that have higher ORPs—such as hydroxyl radicals (OH-) which possess an ORP of 2.8V. In this process, chlorine dioxide transforms these detrimental radicals into harmless water molecules. This dual functionality is particularly important in the context of therapeutic applications, as it allows CDS to both eliminate harmful agents while simultaneously protecting healthy cells from oxidative stress.

This relatively overlooked function of CDS underscores its adaptability and potential as a multifaceted therapeutic agent, capable of addressing a wide array of health issues.

Does CDS work for viral infections? [source ]

A peer-reviewed macro study (Aparicio et al.) assessed chlorine dioxide's effects as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. Data from 1,136 patients treated with three distinct ClO2 protocols at an average dose of 1.41 mg/kg were reviewed. The average recovery time was found to be 4.84 days with a total treatment duration of 15.87 days. Only 6.78% of patients reported mild temporary reactions such as headaches, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, and transient nausea that could be attributed to underlying COVID-19 rather than ClO2 itself. No serious adverse health effects were observed post-treatment; blood tests revealed no abnormalities after ClO2 administration with liver enzymes, glucose levels, total cholesterol, and triglycerides returning to normal by treatment’s end. An impressive 99.03% of patients recovered without complications, demonstrating that ClO2 can be both effective and safe for treating COVID-19 when utilized at the correct concentration and dosage.

General data:

CDS, in simple terms, works by “electric shock” and not by cell intoxication. To disinfect drinking water, 0.5 to 1 ml of CDS at 3000 ppm per liter of water is used, depending on the degree of contamination. Milliliters are always used since drops are not precise. For oral use, always dilute the CDS concentrate (3000 ppm = 0.3%) in water. The gas is best stored in a refrigerator as it evaporates at 11°C when in an open bottle. It is sensitive to sunlight or ultraviolet light. In a tightly closed dark brown glass bottle, it does not evaporate and can be transported at normal temperatures without much deterioration. Metal containers and lids are not used.

CDS diffuses entirely in the stomach due to the temperature of 36.5°C (according to Fick's first law) and enters the bloodstream, where it decomposes upon encountering pathogens or other inflammatory acids in the presence of oxygen, leaving less residue than a salt crystal. It leaves no harmful residue in the body. Tests on laboratory mice have revealed that animals that took it throughout their lives lived up to 30% longer than the usual average.

CDS is also used as a disinfectant, similar to alcoholic beverages. Both can be consumed in adequate amounts and concentrations because “it is the quantity that makes the toxicity.” According to EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) data, the toxicity of CDS is 292 mg/kg, which means that an adult person weighing 70 kg would have to consume more than 7 liters of CDS concentrate daily for 14 days to experience toxicity. This is impossible.

It is important to note that CDS does not contain sodium chlorite salts (NaClO2). It is a gas dissolved in water and is not the same as chlorine dioxide produced by mixing two components (known as MMS), which can cause side reactions such as vomiting or diarrhea when used in high doses. In the last 17 years, no severe interaction with other medications taken 1 hour apart has been observed. This is logical since drugs do not usually react with oxygen and salt, which are abundant in the body.

Venous blood gasometries have shown a 30% increase in blood oxygen by taking it orally and up to 50% intravenously. This increase lasts approximately 2 hours. In addition, a reduction in blood acid (LAC) and an improvement in renal hepatic values (CREA) have been observed, contrasting with the use of conventional drugs. It is important to note that CDS cannot cause chemical burns due to its neutral pH. However, in high concentrations, it can oxidize natural tissue colors, similar to liquid oxygen.

There are no contraindications for oral use reported for pregnant or lactating women in the scientific literature or in the 16 years of use. To date, many positive reports on its biocompatibility have been published.

Contraindications:

Do not inhale massively! Inhalations should be avoided for safety reasons (except by experienced physicians and in hospitals). However, CDS concentrate can be used on the skin as a spray. Do not use occlusive dressings with the concentrate to avoid irritation.

Known interactions:

CDS reacts with antioxidants such as synthetic vitamin C and loses its efficacy; therefore, pharmaceutical supplements containing antioxidants should be avoided when used simultaneously. No problems have been reported with the ingestion of vegetables or other foods if taken half an hour apart.

Adverse effects:

No serious adverse effects have been reported after many years of use or in three peer-reviewed clinical trials involving more than 3500 patients [Aparicio et al., Insignares et al., and others] and thousands of independent medical clinical reports. Adverse signs in hepatic, renal, and QT levels were also not observed; they even improved subsequently. The alleged deaths have turned out to be false upon examination by pathologists.

Side effects:

According to current studies, only 6% of patients have experienced mild effects. These are considered transient healing crises (Herxheimer) and are very low. The effect is higher in people who take many drugs (polymedicated, intoxicated by heavy metals and/or parasites) and is usually due to the accumulation of toxins. Mainly, an increase in urination has been observed, along with tiredness, dry mouth in high doses, mild headache, a slight increase in mucosal activity, reflux, and a temporary increase in gas. All these effects disappear after 7 days or upon discontinuation of use.

In intravenous clinical use

In intravenous clinical use, irritation of the veins has been observed in some cases, especially when injected with an excessive concentration (> 80 ppm) or too rapid an application, particularly if the pH has not been previously adjusted with a bicarbonate solution to a pH of 7.4-7.6. This type of treatment is exclusively for physicians and researchers under the Helsinki protocol (AMA).

Storage:

CDS concentrate is preferably stored in brown glass pharmaceutical bottles in the refrigerator. The cap should always be tightly closed to prevent gas from escaping as it is very volatile. Temperature has not proven to be a relevant factor in tightly closed bottles during transport. CDS is affected by ultraviolet light; therefore, it is advisable to store it away from the sun and preferably in dark or protected places. The yellow color is a good reference for concentration; as long as it is yellow (sunflower oil color or greenish-yellow), it is effective. If over time the color has lost intensity, it is only necessary to increase the quantity adequately for its use. There is no scientific evidence to indicate that CDS affects PET plastic in the daily diluted concentration. Like other medicines and special substances, it should be stored out of the reach of children.

Types of CDS:

There are two technical methods for producing chlorine dioxide: CDS and CDE. The first method uses sodium chlorite [NaClO2], mixed with an acid such as hydrochloric acid [HCl] or citric acid, capturing only the gas in a glass jar with water or by bubbling the gas through water by pumping. The second method is CDE (electrolytic chlorine dioxide), which produces chlorine dioxide through electrolysis and preferably microfiltration. The latter does not contain traces of acid and is therefore more suitable for injection when its pH is adjusted correctly. The injectable solution in NaCl saline (0.9%) generally has a concentration of 50 ppm and is called CDI (chlorine dioxide for injection).

A frequently asked question is: What is the pH of CDS diluted in water and why is it important? Since chlorine dioxide is a gas, the pH of the dilute solution in protocol C is primarily determined by the pH of the water used for dilution. If slightly acidic water is used for dilution, then Protocol C will be slightly acidic. If neutral water is used, the diluted solution will be neutral; if slightly alkaline water is used, then the solution will be above pH 7.

As for oral intake, the pH value plays a secondary role since gastric juices are strongly acidic with a pH range between 1-2. Most beverages, such as lemonade or soft drinks with a pH of 3.5 or less, are more acidic than CDS itself.

Seawater can be added to Protocol C; however, this solution should always be prepared fresh and not allowed to stand for several days to avoid interactions with the many minerals present in seawater. It can be prepared independently and taken simultaneously or after Protocol C.

Measurement:

The CDS concentration can be measured in several ways:

Measuring test strips (LaMotte 3002) (Range 10-500 ppm) require dilutions. Chemical titration (iodometry) quantitative laboratory chemical analysis used to determine concentration. Spectrophotometry (Mara ClO2, wide range) (Range 10-4000 ppm) can determine concentration and presence of other substances besides ClO2 without reagents or consumables. (medalab.com)

Strips are the easiest way but lack accuracy; titration (iodometry) is more accurate but complex at the same time, while spectrophotometry is the fastest and most accurate method.

Summary:

CDS is a concentrated aqueous solution consisting of 0.3% chlorine dioxide (3000 ppm), free from sodium chlorite (NaClO2), and features a neutral pH. It possesses disinfectant properties and acts by eliminating pathogens through oxidation while also enhancing oxygen levels in the blood. Research has explored its effectiveness in treating COVID-19 with encouraging outcomes and no dangerous side effects reported.

Legality

In Bolivia, the use of chlorine dioxide, specifically in the form of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution), has been legally adopted as a treatment option following the enactment of the Law against Covid-19. This significant development was made possible through collaborative efforts between military authorities known as COMUSAV and Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker’s foundation located in Mexico. These combined initiatives have led to a framework that supports the legal application of this controversial substance in the fight against the pandemic, reflecting a unique approach to public health during unprecedented times.

References:

PEER-Reviewed Publications on CDS in Humans and Related

Essential Overview April 2024

An International Consensus Report on SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, and the Immune System: An Orthomolecular View International Society for Orthomolecular Medicine ISSN: 0834-4825 https://isom.ca/article/an-international-consensus-report-on-sars-cov-2-covid-19-and-the-immune-system-an-orthomolecular-view/ Chlorine Dioxide in COVID-19: Hypothesis about the Possible Mechanism of Molecular Action in SARS-CoV-2 Molecular and Genetic Medicine ISSN: 1747-0862 https://www.hilarispublisher.com/abstract/chlorine-dioxide-in-covid19-hypothesis-about-the-possible-mechanism-of-molecular-action-in-sarscov2-52824.html A New Perspective for Prevention and Cure of COVID-19 Patients: Encouraging Medical Teams to Contact Healed People Treated with Chlorine Dioxide in Solution (CDS) Integrative Journal of Medical Sciences (ISSN: 2658-8218) https://mbmj.org/index.php/ijms/article/view/229 Determination of the Effectiveness of Chlorine Dioxide in the Treatment of COVID-19 Molecular and Genetic Medicine (ISSN: 1747-0862) https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/determination-of-the-effectiveness-of-chlorine-dioxide-in-the-treatment-of-covid19-67319.html Chlorine Dioxide as an Alternative Treatment for COVID-19 Journal of Infectious Disease and Therapy. ISSN: 2332-0877 https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/chlorine-dioxide-as-an-alternative-treatment-for-covid19.pdf A Retrospective Observational Study of Chlorine Dioxide Effectiveness for COVID-19-like Symptoms Prophylaxis in Relatives Living with COVID-19 Patients International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Analysis ISSN: 2643-9875 http://ijmra.in/v4i8/2.php Molecular Interaction and Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Binding to the ACE2 Receptor Nature Communications Chemistry Selections (ISSN: 2188-5044) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32917884/ COVID-19 Long-Term Effects in Patients Treated with Chlorine Dioxide International Journal of Multidisciplinary Research and Analysis (ISSN: 2643-9875) http://ijmra.in/v4i8/14.php Comparative Study of Hyperpure Chlorine Dioxide with Two Other Irrigants Regarding the Viability of Periodontal Ligament Stem Cells Springer (ISSN: 2627-8626) https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00784-020-03618-5 MRSA Eradication Using Chlorine Dioxide Journal of Bacteriology & Mycology (ISSN: 2469-2786) https://medcraveonline.com/JBMOA/JBMOA-09-00306.pdf Efficacy and Safety Evaluation of a Chlorine Dioxide Solution International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (ISSN: 1660-4601) https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/14/3/329/htm Chlorine Dioxide Is a Size-Selective Antimicrobial Agent PLOS ONE (ISSN: 1932-6203) https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0079157 Inactivation of Influenza Virus Haemagglutinin by Chlorine Dioxide: Oxidation of the Conserved Tryptophan 153 Residue in the Receptor-Binding Site Journal of General Virology (ISSN: 1465-2099) https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.044263-0 Can Chlorine Dioxide Prevent the Spreading of Coronavirus or Other Viral Infections? Medical Hypotheses Akadémiai Kiadó (ISSN: 2061-4705) https://akjournals.com/view/journals/2060/107/1/article-p1.xml Inactivation of Human and Simian Rotaviruses by Chlorine Dioxide American Society for Microbiology ("ASM") (ISSN: 0196-8254) https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/aem.56.5.1363-1366.1990 Controlled Clinical Evaluations of Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorite, and Chlorate in Humans Environmental Health Perspectives (EHP) (ISSN: 1542-6351) https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp.824657 Clinical and Microbiological Efficacy of Chlorine Dioxide in the Management of Chronic Atrophic Candidiasis: An Open Study Int Dent J. 2004 Jun;54(3):154-8. Mohammad AR, Giannini PJ, Preshaw PM, Alliger H. doi: 10.1111/j.1875-595x.2004.tb00272.x. PMID: 15218896. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0020653920350929?via%3Dihub Denaturation of Protein by Chlorine Dioxide: Oxidative Modification of Tryptophan and Tyrosine Residues Biochemistry ACS PUB ISSN: 1044-5099 https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/bi061827u Chlorine Dioxide Inhibits the Replication of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome Virus by Blocking Viral Attachment Elsevier (ISSN: 0922-3444) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1567134818305549?via%3Dihub Effects of Chlorine Dioxide on Oral Hygiene - A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis Current Pharmaceutical Design (ISSN: 1873-4286) https://www.eurekaselect.com/article/10665921. Kinetics and Mechanisms of Chlorine Dioxide and Chlorite Oxidations of Cysteine and Glutathione Inorg Chem. ACS PUB (ISSN: 1044-5099) https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/ic0609554 The 40–80 nt Region in the 50-NCR of Genome Is a Critical Target for Inactivating Poliovirus by Chlorine Dioxide Journal of Medical Virology (ISSN: 1096-9071) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/6295277/ Investigation on Virucidal Activity of Chlorine Dioxide: Experimental Data on Feline Calicivirus, HAV, and Coxsackie B5 Journal of Preventive Medicine and Hygiene (ISSN: 1121-2233) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18274345/ Kinetics and Mechanism of Bacterial Disinfection by Chlorine Dioxide American Society for Microbiology (ISSN: 0569-7603) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC546889/ Study on the Resistance of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome-associated Coronavirus Elsevier (ISSN: 0922-3444) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166093405000649?via%3Dihub Protective Effect of Low-Concentration Chlorine Dioxide Journal of General Virology (ISSN: 1465-2099) https://www.microbiologyresearch.org/content/journal/jgv/10.1099/vir.0.83393-0 Can Nasal Irrigation with Chlorine Dioxide Be Considered as a Potential Alternative Therapy for Respiratory Infectious Diseases? The Example of COVID-19 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36504072/ Infection Prevention and Tissue Repair in Skin Lesions Using Treatments Based on a Chlorine Dioxide Solution: Case Studies https://www.literaturepublishers.org/assets/images/articles/pNf0Sb_ziYD97_60HZa5_3mc6LU_399176.pdf Toxicity of the Spike Protein of COVID-19 Is a Redox Shift Phenomenon: A Novel Therapeutic Approach El Servier - Free Radical Biology and Medicine DOI:10.1016/j.freeradbiomed.2023.05.034 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0891584923005014 Chlorine Dioxide and Chlorite as Treatments for Diabetic Foot Ulcers International Journal of Medicine and Medical Sciences DOI:10.5897/IJMMS2023.1503 https://www.semanticscholar.org/reader/a29e004fec0292d0bddaa0d616e29a529019a34b Case Report: Compassionate Application of Chlorine Dioxide-Based Solution in a Patient with Metastatic Prostate Cancer Salud, Ciencia y Tecnología 2024 DOI: https://doi.org/10.56294/saludcyt2024699 Eradication of Antibiotic-Resistant E. coli, S. aureus, K. pneumoniae, S. pneumoniae, A. baumannii, and P. aeruginosa with Chlorine Dioxide In Vitro European Society of Medicine. https://esmed.org/MRA/mra/article/view/4218

This page was last edited on 2 September 2024, at 19:15.

