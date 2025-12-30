Introducing DaycareData.com
-Browse and search 79,000 providers
-Search FEC records to find political contributions
-Tells you how much government funding each provider received
-Built by the patriots at Gab.com
Have fun!
-Andrew Torba
Also, YouFundThis.com
Track where your tax dollars go. Research federal grants, state subsidies, and SBA loans to businesses across America with complete transparency.
All the best,
