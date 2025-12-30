Introducing DaycareData.com

-Browse and search 79,000 providers

-Search FEC records to find political contributions

-Tells you how much government funding each provider received

-Built by the patriots at Gab.com

Have fun!

-Andrew Torba

Also, YouFundThis.com Track where your tax dollars go. Research federal grants, state subsidies, and SBA loans to businesses across America with complete transparency.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader