This executive order is still a disgrace. Trump should know better. Glyphosate is terrible and unnecessary, not to mention, it causes cancer!! Regenerative and bio-dynamic farming produce higher yields at lower cost with significantly increased nutrient density. Using glyphosate does the OPPOSITE of providing food security. It damages it. I am very disappointed. I can’t explain or defend this other than just assuming Trump has gone full retard here. He might as well have included Brawndo in the executive order. It’s got what plants crave after all.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/

Explain the sentence I pasted below: "Sec. 3. Immunity. This order confers all immunity provided for in section 707 of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4557). Additionally, domestic producers of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides are required to comply with this order, in accordance with the provisions of 7 C.F.R. part 789." In this executive order: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/

The sentence you pasted is Section 3 (”Immunity”) from the Executive Order signed on February 18, 2026, titled “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.”

This order invokes the Defense Production Act (DPA) of 1950 (as amended) to prioritize and protect domestic production of these materials, treating their supply as essential to national defense (military applications of phosphorus) and food/agricultural security (glyphosate-based herbicides like Roundup for crop yields).

Here’s a clear breakdown of the sentence:

“This order confers all immunity provided for in section 707 of the Act (50 U.S.C. 4557).”

This is the main immunity clause.

The “Act” refers to the Defense Production Act (codified at 50 U.S.C. § 4501 et seq.).

Section 707 of the Act (50 U.S.C. § 4557) provides legal protection: No person (including companies or individuals) can be held liable for damages or penalties for any act or failure to act that results directly or indirectly from complying with a rule, regulation, or order issued under the DPA—even if that rule/order is later declared invalid by a court or other authority.

In plain terms: If a company follows the government’s directives under this executive order (e.g., prioritizing certain contracts, allocating resources, or adjusting production to ensure supply), they get a shield from lawsuits or penalties for doing so. This encourages compliance without fear of legal repercussions (such as breach-of-contract suits from other customers or other civil claims arising from the compliance).

“Additionally, domestic producers of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides are required to comply with this order, in accordance with the provisions of 7 C.F.R. part 789.”

This adds a mandatory compliance requirement specifically for U.S.-based producers of these materials.

7 C.F.R. Part 789 is the USDA’s regulation titled “Agriculture Priorities and Allocations System (APAS).” It outlines how the Department of Agriculture implements DPA priorities and allocations authority for agricultural/food-related resources (including fertilizers, farm equipment, and related materials like these).

It covers procedures for placing “rated orders” (priority contracts), allocations, special priorities assistance, and enforcement.

In effect: While the immunity protects compliant parties, domestic producers don’t have a choice—they must follow the order’s requirements (as implemented by the Secretary of Agriculture), per these USDA rules. This ties into the order’s delegation of DPA authority to the Secretary of Agriculture for ensuring supply without risking the financial viability of those producers.

Overall meaning of Section 3 in context

The section balances two things: 1. Protection — Companies get broad legal immunity for following the order’s directives (to remove disincentives to cooperate). 2. Obligation — U.S. producers are legally required to comply (backed by USDA regulations), ensuring the government can enforce priorities/allocations to maintain domestic supply.

This is a standard DPA feature in executive orders that prioritize resources: immunity to encourage participation + mandatory compliance for key domestic entities to achieve the national security goal. The order frames both elemental phosphorus (used in defense tech like munitions, semiconductors, batteries) and glyphosate (essential for U.S. agriculture/food production) as vulnerable due to limited domestic capacity and import reliance.

PART 2

Does this order protect Bayer from the many lawsuits it is currently litigating accusing their product Roundup (glyphosate) of being responsible for causing non-Hodgkin lymphoma?

No, this executive order does not protect Bayer (or its Monsanto subsidiary) from the ongoing or future Roundup/glyphosate non-Hodgkin lymphoma lawsuits.

The lawsuits—over 100,000+ claims historically, with tens of thousands still active or recently settled—allege that glyphosate-based herbicides like Roundup cause cancer (specifically non-Hodgkin lymphoma) due to failures in warning labels, marketing, design, or inadequate safety testing. These are classic product liability / tort claims under state law, centered on the product’s inherent risks, historical use, and labeling. Bayer has paid over $10–11 billion in prior settlements/verdicts and just announced a proposed $7.25 billion settlement on February 17, 2026 (one day before the EO) to resolve thousands more cases.

Why the EO’s immunity (Sec. 3) doesn’t apply

The EO simply invokes the standard Defense Production Act (DPA) immunity under 50 U.S.C. § 4557 (Section 707 of the Act). The exact statutory language is narrow:

“No person shall be held liable for damages or penalties for any act or failure to act resulting directly or indirectly from compliance with a rule, regulation, or order issued pursuant to this chapter...”

This protects a company only for harms that arise specifically because they followed a DPA priority/allocation order under this EO (e.g., if the Secretary of Agriculture later issues a “rated order” forcing a producer to prioritize supply to certain farmers or defense contractors, and that causes a breach of a private contract or operational delay → no liability for that specific non-performance).

It does not create blanket tort immunity for the product itself.

It does not apply retroactively to past or ongoing sales, labeling decisions, or exposure claims that have nothing to do with complying with this EO.

Courts and legal analyses (including CRS reports and cases like Hercules Inc. v. United States, 516 U.S. 417 (1996)) confirm DPA § 4557 provides limited protection—mainly a defense to breach-of-contract suits when you prioritize government orders. It does notshield manufacturers from third-party product-liability or personal-injury tort claims for the product’s alleged defects or failure-to-warn.

The EO itself never mentions Bayer, Monsanto, cancer, lawsuits, health effects, or non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It focuses exclusively on supply-chain security: declaring elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides “critical to national defense” (military uses + agricultural/food security), delegating DPA authority to the Secretary of Agriculture, requiring domestic producers to comply via USDA regs (7 C.F.R. Part 789), and ensuring orders don’t threaten the single domestic producer’s viability.

What the EO actually does for producers

It allows the government to issue priority contracts or allocations to ramp up U.S. production.

Compliant producers get the narrow DPA shield for following those specific directives.

Nothing in the EO changes EPA labeling rules, preempts state tort law, or declares glyphosate “safe.”

Bayer’s real paths to limiting liability remain separate: - The pending U.S. Supreme Court case on FIFRA preemption (whether EPA approval blocks state failure-to-warn claims)—where the Trump administration has previously supported Bayer’s position. - The new $7.25B settlement. - Ongoing legislative efforts for broader pesticide immunity (which failed in recent funding bills).

In short: This EO is a standard DPA supply-order tool with the usual narrow compliance immunity. It does not give Bayer a get-out-of-jail-free card on the cancer litigation. Any media phrasing like “appeared to extend legal immunity” is loose shorthand referring to the generic DPA clause—it does not override the actual statutory limits or affect the Roundup cases.

Regardless, even if this executive order doesn’t give immunity to Bayer, I still can’t support this level of Idiocracy. What do you think?

