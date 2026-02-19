SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Bob
5h

Looks like that is what he did

Welcome to trumpy 🤡 world

Nikos
8mEdited

I thought the original act of Trump 1.0 was awful.

He actually outdid himself this time.

With this EO in which he supports glyphosate and placing it in the same sentence as being part of America's national security, I just realized that he's absolutely clueless.

Biden is probably in a position to give him a run for his money in terms of I.Q.

