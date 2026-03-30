It's All About The Digital ID Control Grid
That was the purpose of Biden's open borders
A human’s ability to survive and evolve has always been about noticing patterns. Some notice patterns and evolve, sadly some don’t.
The caveman that noticed the pattern of the brown bear always coming to the stream at dawn survived when he decided it would be wise to go fishing later in the day.
The people who noticed the patterns of lies surrounding the covid jabs avoided them and didn’t die suddenly or don’t have myocarditis now or turbo cancer. Etc…
If you aren’t seeing the patterns yet related to Digital ID and the impending digital enslavement build-out you might be one of the humans that won’t get the chance to evolve.
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
cbdcintlel.org will fill in the rest of the story. Enjoy what time you have left with your family and if you can stop working, skirt or screw the system as much as possible and be with like minded community and friends - we're all going to need some unity in our community! Godspeed.💖🙏💪