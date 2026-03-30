SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JC's avatar
JC
4h

cbdcintlel.org will fill in the rest of the story. Enjoy what time you have left with your family and if you can stop working, skirt or screw the system as much as possible and be with like minded community and friends - we're all going to need some unity in our community! Godspeed.💖🙏💪

Reply
Share
4 replies by Super Spreader and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Super Spreader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture