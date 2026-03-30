A human’s ability to survive and evolve has always been about noticing patterns. Some notice patterns and evolve, sadly some don’t.

The caveman that noticed the pattern of the brown bear always coming to the stream at dawn survived when he decided it would be wise to go fishing later in the day.

The people who noticed the patterns of lies surrounding the covid jabs avoided them and didn’t die suddenly or don’t have myocarditis now or turbo cancer. Etc…

If you aren’t seeing the patterns yet related to Digital ID and the impending digital enslavement build-out you might be one of the humans that won’t get the chance to evolve.

Special Reports Intended Purpose of Southern Border Invasion is National Digital ID Super Spreader · December 17, 2022 I see opinions claiming the southern invasion is about “votes”. I don’t think so. Ask yourself, why would the puppet masters care about votes when they have already perfected stealing elections? They no longer need “voters” to install more actors into office. They need lots of angry people to create the civil unrest which will drive the next step of the… Read full story

All the best,

-SuperSpreader