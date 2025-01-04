Same cult, same drug, same master. Creepy.

Et voilà, I hope you enjoy it.

On July 13, 2024, it won the Best International Documentary award at FreedomFest's Anthem Film Festival in Las Vegas.

the producer has a Substack post discussing the movie:

He links to an annotated bibliography supporting the 70 important points made in the film

Lewis Brackpool review: “…exposes the hypocrisy of this trillion-dollar industry built on fear-mongering and lies with scientific data from world-leading scientists…”

Kathy Gyngell: “The doc Climate the Movie is the most important contribution to the debate about the so-called #climatecrisis since the ‘alarmism era’ began in the late 1970s.”

It has been available for free in its entirety starting on March 21, 2024 at many online locations, including YouTube, BitChute, Rumble, Twitter, Vimeo, Substack, Spotify, and Telegram.

Watch the movie for free at our website here; our X feed is here; download the full movie and clips here.

You can watch it directly in the Substack app at the below link:

Did you know there is even a World Climate Declaration signed and prepared by a global network of over 1900 scientists and professionals?

