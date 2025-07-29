Think twice if you are still interacting within the creepy control grid of META (Facebook). Leave it immediately if you know what is best for you.
This morning, I got a text from my boss that said, “Hey, I need to talk to you.” Instantly, my stomach dropped. A few minutes later, he sent me screenshots Facebook had flagged one of my posts about Dr. Moore and COVID… and their AI system actually reached out to him to ask if my post aligned with his morals and values.Yes, an algorithm tried to drag my boss into a “moral review” of my personal Facebook post.Let that sink in: AI not a real person, not a human moderator decided my content was controversial enough to alert my employer and spark a values check. That’s how far it’s gone.Luckily, I have an incredible boss who immediately shut it down with two sharp responses defending my right to speak. But the fact that an AI is now programmed to involve your workplace in content disputes? That should terrify everyone.
https://x.com/smokahontas2024/status/1949850264178929883
“When someone shows you who they are believe them the first time” - Maya Angelou
When FACEBOOK shows you who they are believe them the first time.
The insanity of expecting the most popular authoritarian surveilance tool to NOT use surveilance to be authoritarian.
Many were warning for YEARS to get off Twitter because they were censoring people. I had very little sympathy for people who got cancelled off of twitter during covid. How could they not have expected this I thought. I figured the whole world already knew that twitter was an immoral censorship machine.
Same thing with “Go Fund Me”. Doesn’t EVERYONE know they will STEAL you funds? Just like they did with the Canadian Trucker Convoy. DO USE IT unless you want your donations confiscated. Certainly that is common knowledge, right?
I guess a lot of people still don’t know. We need to keep sharing these stories to help people wake up and understand.
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
Ive been censored or kicked off nextdoor and facebook multiple times by some automatic moderator..so, yes, AI is denying us 1st Ammendment Rights with no means of appeal
But it's not government, so it's ok. Right?
It's Not ok..I went public with my accusations and That got censored..I get k8cked off the platform for 2 weeks to a month to forever ban. I've created 6 new accounts on fb to stay in the fight
This is quite a controversial subject where both an employer and an employee have legitimate arguments to support their views.
From a company's perspective, they need to make sure that their employees don't ruffle the feathers of their customers and their views on the world wide web.
Whereas from an employees perspective, they should have the right to discuss their own personal opinions.
Bottom line, a company should let their employees know (in advance) of their values, especially regarding what can be discussed on the internet.
Prior and informed consent is key.
META A.I. (On It’s OWN) Decided Her Content Was Controversial And Alerted Her EMPLOYER!
The message is clear, DON’T USE FACEBOOK!
