Rick Foster
1h

Ive been censored or kicked off nextdoor and facebook multiple times by some automatic moderator..so, yes, AI is denying us 1st Ammendment Rights with no means of appeal

JasonT
12m

But it's not government, so it's ok. Right?

Rick Foster
2m

It's Not ok..I went public with my accusations and That got censored..I get k8cked off the platform for 2 weeks to a month to forever ban. I've created 6 new accounts on fb to stay in the fight

Nikos
8m

This is quite a controversial subject where both an employer and an employee have legitimate arguments to support their views.

From a company's perspective, they need to make sure that their employees don't ruffle the feathers of their customers and their views on the world wide web.

Whereas from an employees perspective, they should have the right to discuss their own personal opinions.

Bottom line, a company should let their employees know (in advance) of their values, especially regarding what can be discussed on the internet.

Prior and informed consent is key.

