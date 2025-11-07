So, I suppose this means 6 out of 7 people (even up to 8 out of 9) who had a positive COVID PCR test were false positives? Those forced to isolate, forced to leave work, people who probably got completely freaked out.

This is a crime.

PCR is a scam and now it’s being used to find the fake bird flu. Wake up people. We need legal action taken now officially halting use of the PCR testing. It needs to be declared invalid. If this isn’t done they are just going to run the same fraud again. All the sheep will be lining up for an mRNA fake bird flu shot and dropping dead 15 minutes later.

Maybe the next time someone you know says they tested positive for COVID you can direct them to this study. The link is below.

only 14%—and possibly even fewer, down to 10%—of individuals identified as SARS-CoV-2-positive via PCR testing were actually infected

Source:

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/epidemiology/articles/10.3389/fepid.2025.1592629/full

PDF of study is attached at end of post

A calibration of nucleic acid (PCR) by antibody (IgG) tests in Germany: the course of SARS-CoV-2 infections estimated

Front. Epidemiol., 12 October 2025

Sec. Infectious Disease Epidemiolog

Volume 5 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fepid.2025.1592629

Summary and conclusion

The principal finding from our analysis of ALM data on both nucleic acid amplification (PCR from mucosal swabs) and IgG antibody (serological) testing for SARS-CoV-2 in Germany between mid-March 2020 and summer 2021 is this: only 14%—and possibly even fewer, down to 10%—of individuals identified as SARS-CoV-2-positive via PCR testing were actually infected, as evidenced by detectable IgG antibodies.

Our conclusion is twofold. First, the IgG testing conducted by ALM laboratories was commissioned by the RKI, itself subordinate to the BMG. Nonetheless, data acquisition evidently ceased after cw21(2021) or, at the very least, public reporting of the data on the ALM website (23) stopped. The IgG results observed and published by ALM have not been acknowledged or communicated by the RKI to date, despite the fact that transparency in reporting such data should be mandatory, both scientifically and in terms of public accountability. Second, the proportion of the German population with a detectable immune response to SARS-CoV-2 was already substantial by the end of 2020. Approximately one-quarter of the population carried IgG antibodies at that point, following a trajectory determined almost exclusively by natural infections. By the end of 2021, practically the whole German population could be considered IgG positive.

Evidently, from March 2020 onward, a national German serological antibody cohort study was conducted—initiated and overseen by the RKI and BMG—though it was never publicly communicated as such, nor has it been adequately analyzed to this day. In consequence, German authorities had timely and reliable access to data tracking the course of IgG seropositivity—data that were, in fact, close to being population-representative. These data could have served as an objective metric for monitoring the proclaimed “epidemic situation of national significance” (“Epidemische Lage Nationaler Tragweite”).

Instead, this evidence-based and representative serological signal was disregarded in favor of relying on the weekly absolute number of positive PCR tests—the so-called “7-day incidence” (“Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz”). Unequivocally, this definition of incidence yields a scientifically meaningless figure in the context of infection dynamics, as it depends entirely on the arbitrary (or imposed) number of PCR tests performed. It is therefore not an objective indicator of epidemiological reality, but an administratively imposed figure—more reflective of political will than scientific rigor. Yet, incomprehensibly, this 7-day incidence metric was even incorporated into the German Infection Protection Act (“Infektionsschutzgesetz”) as the quantitative foundation for imposing highly restrictive public health measures. The methodological shortcomings and institutional processes that enabled its elevation to policy status demand critical re-evaluation—not only to prevent similar errors in the future, but to restore trust in evidence-based public health governance.

