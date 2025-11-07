SuperSpreader

Big Pharma pseudo-scientists/charlatans like Christian Drosten (Charite Berlin) et al who promoted the fraudulent "Covid PCR test" should be serving long jail terms for the incalculable damage they have inflicted upon humanity, while Reiner Fuellmich, who helped to expose them, should NOT be in jail. That is satanic inversion in plain sight.

Surely this can't be true!

The ""Gold Standard"" 'test' for whether your runny nose was in fact one of many possible Coronaviruses [or nothing virus-like at all, but let's park that for now].

The word stopped, because of a bunch of Wuhan faceplant actors, the biggest psychological operation in history, Rockefeller-medicine, and The Monster's Centennium Cull of humanity.

But The Monster would have never found purchase if the lies of virology, 'public health', and government were not swallowed and normalised by the majority.

Alas, the official narratives will still reflect PCR as ""Gold Standard"" and the accuracy as 90+%.

The narrative appears immune to facts, refutation by objective truth, and most tellingly, any accountability.

Every government (save for a small handful) should have been washed away tsunami-style for its crimes against its citizenry.

And yet...nothing. Happened.

Instead they are doubling down. Australia for example is making its own CDC, patterned on that utter abomination from the USA. As if we need 'moar' health professionals to be authoritarian wind-up toys for the WHO, 'moar' edicts about what normal activities we can or cannot perform daily.

They were built for tyranny, these Organs of State. But they got a real taste for it. And they are hungry.

Peace.

