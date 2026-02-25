SuperSpreader

RAY FALCIOLA
4h

Extremely interesting study.

Reminds me of that Biblical verse that most of us have heard but almost all of us need to look up to know where it came from.

Referring a Biblical search the phrase…

"…the sins of the father are visited on the third and fourth generations…"

Originates from biblical texts, particularly Exodus 20:5, Exodus 34:7, and Numbers 14:18

No surprise, humanity is always trying to improve the efficacy of their sins.

The sins of the fathers and the enemies of the fathers really do have a way of playing out in ways known and unknown in following generations.

So we have the random generational downstream effects of systematically poisoning ourselves. Not to be content with that we now have mRNA gene modifying stealth injections to INTENTIONALLY and permanently modify our genomes

So what can we do next to improve on our sins of self inflicted harm? Oh yeah. We have trans-gender ideology and transhumanism where we get right in there with surgery and hardware to REALLY screw things up.

And we have media to say “nothing to see here”

It all reminds me of that other verse the minister used too constantly quote

Jeremiah 17:9 states, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?"“

Perhaps I should have listened closer. Those guys knew some things

