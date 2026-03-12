Their substack goes back almost 6 years. I probably have been on their regular email newsletter for longer. You can subscribe to that email newsletter here. They always have valuable posts about issues that I feel are important.

Such as this recent post:

OCA’s content is consistently some of the best and most relevant regarding Organic food, a subject I am passionate about. It’s crucial we know and control what we put into our bodies. You could say my first “red-pill” was realizing how deadly things like aspartame, hydrogenated oils, and glyphosate are and how little control we really have over them in our food. I even went to some of the original “March Against Monsanto” protests way back when.

As an example of what OCA provides even just today I posted a note about a recent email they sent out that linked to an extensive report showing definitively that organic regenerative farming produces higher yields. That type of farming really is better for everyone, INCLUDING farmers who will make MORE money. The only people who will “starve” from implementing Organic Regenerative Farming are the disgusting agrochemical companies who force toxic poisons into our environment and bodies.

OCA is constantly finding and posting content like this.

This is VERY relevant now as I’m sure most of you are aware of the absurd Executive order recently signed regarding glyphosate. The article OCA posted directly and succinctly shows that toxic synthetic pesticides like glyphosate are completely unnecessary. That info can be used to counter argue against any fool who says we need to protect Glyphosate. We don’t. Just like we never needed DDT, or any of the other poisons these criminals make billions on.

OCA substack linked below:

https://substack.com/@organicconsumersassociation

One really cool thing OCA has on their website is a Regenerative Farm Map.

Check it out and you can find some healthy food near you.

Mission

To protect and advocate for consumers’ right to safe, healthful food and other consumer products, a just food and farming system and an environment rich in biodiversity and free of pollutants.

What we do

OCA educates and advocates on behalf of organic consumers, engages consumers in marketplace pressure campaigns, and works to advance sound food and farming policy through grassroots lobbying. We address crucial issues around food safety, industrial agriculture, genetic engineering, children’s health, corporate accountability, Fair Trade, environmental sustainability, including pesticide use, and other food- and agriculture-related topics.

In the U.S., OCA education campaigns reach more than two million consumers and organic businesses either through our newsletter, our social media networks or mainstream and progressive news outlets. Our U.S. and international policy board is broadly representative of the organic, family farm, environmental, and public interest community.

What we support

• Policy reforms that shift agricultural subsidies and appropriations away from industrial monoculture commodity crop farming and industrial meat and dairy production toward support for farmers transitioning to an organic regenerative paradigm that improves public health, revives strong local economies, renews biodiversity, reduces environmental pollution and restores climate stability.

• Strong standards for USDA Organic certification and the strict enforcement of those standards, including the requirement that organic farmers maintain or improve the physical, chemical and biological condition of their soil, and that animals raised for food must be treated humanely. OCA also supports strong standards for “beyond organic” or regenerative organic standards, such as the Regenerative Organic Certification being developed by the Rodale Institute and the Savory Institute’s Land to Market (L2M) Program.

• Global Fair Trade and economic justice policies that promote job security, fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity and economic independence for laborers and farmers, in contrast to corporate-driven “Free Trade” policies that almost exclusively benefit multinational corporations.

• A global moratorium on genetically engineered foods and crops, and on the widespread use of pesticides in food production.

• Corporate accountability, including truth and transparency in food labeling and marketing and full disclosure of the health and environmental impact of corporate products and practices.

• The phase-out of factory farms, including: the elimination of GMO animal feed, toxic pesticides, antibiotics and other drugs in meat, poultry and dairy production; the end of dangerous and unjust factory farm labor practices; the end of unfair contracts that enrich huge corporations and put small family farms at risk of bankruptcy; and the end of inhumane treatment of animals.

• Universal healthcare with an emphasis on nutrition, disease prevention, and natural health and wellness promotion.

• In solidarity with the majority of Americans, we support end of corporate money in politics and the return to a democratic government that is for the people, by the people, of the people.

A brief history

OCA was founded by Ronnie Cummins and Rose Welch in 1998, in Finland, Minnesota, in the wake of the mass backlash by organic consumers against the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s controversial proposal to allow genetic engineering, irradiation and toxic sewage sludge in organic production and products. Through OCA’s Safeguard Organic Standards Campaign and collaboration with other organizations, OCA successfully mobilized hundreds of thousands of consumers to pressure the USDA and organic companies to preserve strict organic standards.

(For me, I don’t know so much if I support their desire for universal healthcare, I like less government, but I’m willing to read their opinion on it and I absolutely agree our current healthcare system is severely broken. I kinda feel like if we all ate Organic food from regenerative farming we wouldn’t even need much “health” care. Maybe the best way to fix the health care system is to just not need most of it. You won’t regret subscribing to their newsletter or substack.)

