What Is the Non-GMO Project Standard?

The Non-GMO Project Standard is the backbone of North America's most rigorous certification for GMO avoidance. All Non-GMO Project Verified products are evaluated against the requirements laid out in the Standard.

The Non-GMO Project has a comment period open until May 1, 2025. Please take a few minutes to tell them they need to reject mRNA injections in their “Non-GMO Standard”.

The diabolical “injection cabal” desperately want to force their toxins into every farm animal. At minimum they desire a new perpetual customer stream of big agro. (They likely also want to create a diseased population of humans who are forever customers, but lets postpone that discussion for now.)

Most uncorrupted honest scientists I read now understand that the toxic covid jab is in reality NOT a vaccine but instead a genetic therapy. mRNA is gene therapy. If the LNP protected the injected mRNA long enough for it to enter and transfect your cells, you are now technically a GMO product. You have been genetically modified. A recent study found spike proteins STILL being produced in jab victims almost two years later. Ergo, those victims are sadly now GMO’s.

If a food product is labelled as “Non-GMO” it can NOT have been injected with mRNA. The mRNA makes the food product a GMO.

Our food is under attack. It has been for decades. We have but a few resources to help the consumer navigate the minefield of poisons and toxins. The government agencies tasked with keeping our food system safe have been captured and corrupted. They are completely unreliable now. Often rather than advocating for removing toxic ingredients they promote them.

The Non-GMO Project is a non profit that helps the consumer quickly find products that have not been genetically altered. Often these Frankenstein pharma-agrobio alterations are purely to make a product patentable. Almost no safety testing is done. Consequences of consuming such lab created products are almost completely unknown (or worse, intentionally hidden). When studies do show there is danger those studies are attacked and discredited by the big money poison machine. Just look up the Seralini Rat study. Rats fed GMO corn developed rapid cancers. That study got mercilessly attacked, force withdrawn, then eventually got republished (sound familiar?)

There are other studies showing that rats fed GMO corn are unable to produce offspring by the third generation. Sounds like population control to me.

Wanna hear something COMPLETELY insane?

Almost all wheat (other than the small percentage that is organic) is heavily DOUSED with glyphosate before harvest as a desiccant, which dries it out and makes it easier to harvest. Glyphosate is suspected of CAUSING gluten intolerance, or Celiacs disease. The most popular SOLUTION to gluten intolerance is to only eat corn products that are gluten free, such as breads, or pizzas or snacks etc. BUT, those corn products are almost all GMO corn, which is biologically altered to be glyphosate resistant. So that '“gluten free” corn is COVERED in glyphosate, the very poison that is probably causing the gluten intolerance!

SO, a person eats poison (on wheat) that gives them a disease, then that person is convince that the solution to their disease is to EAT MORE of the poison (on corn) that is giving them the disease!

WTF are we DOING~?!? It’s insane!

Yet, nobody pays attention so they all just keep eating the pesticide and ordering gluten free poison pizza. Things like this make me sad. Reminds me of a meme I saw yesterday.

It’s not hidden, people just don’t care to stop it. I sometimes wonder if a large percentage of people actually desire to be diseased? Maybe that is the real problem.

The Non-GMO Project is valuable. Their logo on a product certifies that it has not been genetically altered. It is important for the Non-GMO Project to recognize mRNA as creating GMO’s and disqualify these products from Non-GMO Project verification because current “Organic” standards ALLOW vaccines, and inaccurately include mRNA into the vaccine category. Therefor ORGANIC now means possibly genetically modified. Organic certification is becoming diluted and useless. If we don’t convince the Non-GMO Project to include mRNA in it’s disqualification list consumers will have no indication available to tell if a product they consume has been genetically modified with toxic mRNA. Important to note: They do NOT certify something as ORGANIC or pesticide free. So as a consumer you want to buy products that are both Non-GMO and ORGANIC.

An FAQ about the “Standard” is [here].

nongmoproject.org/general-standard-revision-context-and-impacts

The comment period is open until May 1, Please consider taking two minutes to fill out their online form and telling them to reject mRNA in their upcoming Standard Revision. Your “Stakeholder” category is “Consumer”.

I suggest that it is sufficient to only fill out the open comment box, but if you have time and have an opinion they have nine other questions that could also be answered.

Some tips from their comment page:

2025 General Standard Revision Public Comment Form

Tips for Making Effective Comments

Explore available resources by reviewing Version 16.1 to understand the current Standard, Redline Draft 1 to see proposed edits and revisions, and the Context and Impacts page for background on key changes, related questions, and proposals.

Share a bit about yourself or remain anonymous by avoiding personal identifiers.

Use concise and respectful language when commenting. For clarity, refer to specific Standard sections and topics.

Share what matters most to you and explain why you support or do not support any proposed change(s).

Strengthen your comment with real-world examples, data or documentation when possible.

Please comment to this substack post if you have any suggestions or tips to help others write a brief comment on their own form submissions.

Thank you, all the best,

-SuperSpreader