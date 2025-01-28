I have been following Chris for a while and trust his research and opinions. I also support RFK Jr. Please read and share what Chris suggests are the best ways to support RFK Jr.

I’m doing something so rare, it’s never happened before in my entire 18 years of having an email list. I’m asking for you to join me in helping to get Bobby Kennedy confirmed.

As you may know, I’ve been on the board of the FLCCC, now renamed to the Independent Medical Alliance (or IMA), since the early days of Covid.

I truly believe that there is nobody better than RFK Jr in the entire world to begin fixing our (very) broken public health agencies.

Enough is enough already! What sort of a culture knowingly sickens its children? Or at least professes ignorance about why they are so unhealthy while studiously blocking any legitimate inquiry in the root causes? Not a healthy one, that’s for sure.

We now have the very best opportunity in my entire lifetime to put in someone who both understands the problems intimately and has the skills and inner drive to really fix them.

While I’ve provided a nice list of links and actions, the most important one is to go to this link and fill out the form.

Here’s that same link spelled out: https://ima-action.revv.co/rfk-letter Please sign!

We’re seeking as many signatures as possible before Bobby’s confirmation hearing starts on Wednesday January 29th, 2025.

Every effort matters because there are powerful interests seeking to keep us sick and addicted to their pills and potions.

Thank you in advance, together I sincerely hope we can get the job done.

Your Faithful Information Scout,

Chris Martenson, PhD

P.S. For those who want to know more, or who are active on social media, here are more materials.

Campaign to Support RFK Jr.’s Nomination

URGENT ACTION: RFK Jr. Needs Your Help Right Now

Article post:

X/Twitter posts (to comment, retweet):

• https://x.com/Honest_Medicine/status/1883909609406300475

• https://x.com/imaaction/status/1883973523338863046

• Follow the new IMA Action Handle: @imaaction

•IMA Substack to cross post:



Direct Link to sign the Letter:

• https://ima-action.revv.co/rfk-letter

Video on supporting confirmation (on YouTube):



• Any request for images or video, please contact: Lynne@IMAhealth.org

IMA Action Press Release

Article post:

• https://imahealth.org/ima-action-launches-campaign-supporting-rfk-jr/

Substack: we will post on the IMA Substack at 5pm EST:



x/Twitter:

• Follow @IMAaction and @honest_medicine for updates

All the best,

-SuperSpreader