Source: Wall Street Apes

🚨 Pregnant liberal took so much Tylenol after hearing Donald Trump say it causes autism she’s now in the ICU and is going to die Executive Director of American Frontline Nurses got a “very frantic call at 4am from a husband whose wife is now dying of liver failure on a ventilator in an ICU, because she was trying to prove that Tylenol doesn’t cause autism because of what Trump said” She’s going to die “Whether or not you believe the Harvard study or not is not, not the issue here. The issue is that she’s somewhere between 23 to 25 weeks and she overdosed on Tylenol, and she’s going to die” This video is INSANE

I joked about this in a note right before the official Tylenol announcement. I never thought it would actually get this bad.

People have so much out of control hate-rage it is literally killing them. Very sad. Pray for the people to be free of their misdirected rage and hate. And pray for this baby who didn’t deserve this to survive and be healthy.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader