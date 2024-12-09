[source] Dec 6, 2024

David Sorensen, the founder of Stop World Control, has conveyed that the following information was shared with him directly via telephone by Calin Georgescu and his personal bodyguard, Marian Burcea. The lack of awareness among other news outlets regarding the plan to apprehend Calin does not alter the reality that law enforcement has encircled his residence. Burcea communicated that they received notice of Calin's impending arrest, scheduled for the evening of December 6th or the morning of December 7th. We hope that by sounding the alarm on an international scale, this malicious scheme can be thwarted. David Sorensen reports the following:

Calin Georgescu, the frontrunner in the Romanian presidential elections conveyed to me early this morning that the elections have been annulled and that police have surrounded his home. Calin faces unfounded allegations of receiving support from Russia and is at risk of incarceration.

His alleged offense? Being democratically selected by the Romanian people as their preferred president.

This is the manner in which the so-called 'democratic' government of Romania, along with the European Union, addresses its political opponents.

Initially, Calin Georgescu was subjected to extensive defamation across mainstream media, aimed at swaying public opinion against their preferred candidate. He was systematically excluded from news broadcasts, while his rival received relentless promotion. An aggressive campaign was launched to silence Calin and obscure him from public view.

Nevertheless, this effort proved ineffective, as the Romanian electorate overwhelmingly supported Calin Georgescu in the primaries.

The subsequent attempt to undermine democracy involved a baseless accusation of election fraud against Calin. This allegation was dismissed by the Romanian Constitutional Court, which exonerated him of all charges, affirming that the Romanian people had decisively chosen Calin as their next president.

As the final election day draws near, the current regime has resorted to the drastic measure of canceling the elections and attempting to arrest Calin Georgescu on spurious grounds, all in a bid to maintain their control over the Romanian populace. This represents a profound infringement on democratic principles.

At present, Calin Georgescu's residence is surrounded by police as they prepare to detain the leading candidate for the presidency.

Why does the Romanian public support Calin to such a significant extent? Because he stands apart from the globalist elites and is not a pawn of the criminal financial entities that manipulate nations from behind the scenes.



Calin Georgescu is committed to advocating for his fellow citizens, driven by a singular ambition: to restore Romania's former glory and liberate its people from decades of oppression.

Having served as a senior official at the United Nations for two decades, Calin has firsthand experience of the organization's corruption. He has observed how the UN serves as a conduit for criminal oligarchs associated with the World Economic Forum, facilitating their quest for global dominance. His insights into these unethical practices are documented in a film, where he is interviewed by the esteemed trial lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich from the International Crimes Investigative Committee, shedding light on the true workings of the United Nations.

The Romanian people recognize Calin Georgescu as a figure of integrity, who has opted out of the criminal establishment to become a beacon of truth and freedom. They are weary of the suppression and deceit perpetuated by a corrupt government and view Georgescu as a symbol of hope for a brighter future for Romania.

The unlawful attempt to arrest Calin Georgescu and the cancellation of elections starkly illustrate the lawless nature of the current regime, which resorts to violent measures to thwart democracy. The use of false allegations, smear tactics, and the outright cancellation of elections underscore the malevolence of those in power, highlighting the urgent need for a regime change.

We urge the international community to take a stand against this overt display of criminality by a tyrannical government that disregards the law and infringes upon the rights of its citizens. Elections exist to empower the populace to reject poor leadership and to endorse those who genuinely represent their interests. Any obstruction of this democratic process reveals the true nature of those responsible, branding them as dictators who prioritize their own power over the welfare of the people.

We implore the citizens of Romania to unite in opposition to the unlawful actions of their corrupt government and to make their voices heard collectively, thereby ensuring a brighter future for their nation and families.

Should the Romanian populace quietly submit to such malevolent practices, they risk a future that is increasingly desolate and devoid of hope.

The financial elites who manipulate the current government and influence the European Union are advancing a sinister agenda that seeks to normalize pedophilia while undermining family structures through harmful LGBTQ and transgender policies. Their objective is to impose unprecedented tyranny under the pretext of addressing "climate change."

The people of Romania now possess a historic opportunity to collectively reject the corrupt practices of their government and to support a leader who has made significant sacrifices in the pursuit of a new era for Romania.

Don’t let the voice of truth, hope and freedom be silenced by wicked criminals, who destroy democracy.

This is a screenshot of the Romanian news channel Reality Plus calling the people to ”remain calm ” as supposedly "new data emerges in investigation of Calin Georgescu”. The media is being used to portray the good guy as bad, in a criminal attempt to overthrow the presidential elections.

The documentary SECRETS OF THE UNITED NATIONS features Calin Georgescu, who reveals the criminal nature of the United Nations.

We call on all Romanian people to spread this message far and wide.

