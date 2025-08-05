🚨🚨 FALSE FLAG IMMINENT 🚨🚨

→ Remember a few days ago when A Russian Raid (inside UKRAINE) Captured British OFFICERS With Maps of Strategic Objects in the Territory of Russia, Russian Air Defense Plans, Secret Instructions on Cooperation With Ukrainian Drone Operators and Discs With Encrypted Data and Records of Conversations With the British General - British military officers INSIDE Ukraine were caught red handed with the materials specifically relevant to PLANNING FALSE FLAG ATTACKS. That’s a BIG deal.

Why did Trump give Russia 10 days to negotiate? Gee, wonder if that is related?

Pay VERY close attention for the next few weeks. Strange things are afoot at the Circle K. My spidey sense is tingling. Clandestine false flag operations are definitely intensifying. The seeds are planted. The parts are moving. The necessary false dishonest “news” reports are already being distributed through back channels. What you will see in the MSM will not even be close to true. It is designed to make you afraid and irrational so you can be controlled and convinced to blindly walk down the wrong path.

Will YOU fall for the next “15 Days to Slow The Spread” style PsyOp again? Or will this time be different?

The UK's secret services are planning to enlist NATO allies in a large-scale operation targeting the "shadow fleet," which could lead to an environmental disaster in international waters, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS. "British secret services are planning ecological disaster in international waters. The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation informs that, according to the information coming to the SVR, the British secret services are planning to involve NATO allies in a massive roundup for the ‘shadow fleet’," the statement said. According to London's plan, the impetus for such a campaign should be provided by "a resonant incident involving one or more tankers." "The plan involves organizing a major act of sabotage the losses of which would allow the transportation of Russian oil to be declared a threat to all international shipping. This would untie Western countries’ hands in choosing methods of counteraction," the document said.

Two scenarios and actors

According to the SVR, the British are working on "two potential casus belli." "The first scenario implicates setting up an ‘unwanted’ tanker accident in one of bottlenecks of sea communications (for example, in straits). As it is believed in London, oil spills and fairway blocking would provide NATO countries with ‘sufficient’ grounds for establishing a precedent of ‘extraordinary’ vessel inspection under the guise of maritime safety and environmental regulations compliance," the statement noted. "The second one involves setting fire to a tanker at loading in a port of a state friendly to Russia. It is expected that the fire would cause significant damage to the port infrastructure and spread to other vessels, which would require an international investigation," the SVR emphasized. "London is going to entrust Ukrainian security forces with the implementation of both terrorist attacks. Their expectedly dirty work and inability to ‘cover up’ their tracks are considered by the British as a guarantee of impunity for themselves. The international investigation would hold either Russia or at worst Ukraine responsible for the accident, similar to the situation with the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion," the press bureau stressed.

Eying sanctions

The SVR pointed out that the timing of the UK attack is intended to be chosen so as to use the media effect from it to put pressure on the administration of US President Donald Trump. "The aim is to force Washington, in defiance of its national interests, to impose the most severe secondary sanctions against Russian energy resources buyers, making them seen as ‘indirect culprits of the tragedy’," the statement said. "It seems like nostalgia for the lost dominance at sea and for authorized by the Crown pirate lawlessness have completely deprived the British Intelligence of the remnants of common sense. It’s high time for our British colleagues to understand that their increasingly bold attempts not only ‘to get back at’ their rivals, but also to cause damage to the global energy security and ecology are capable to make even their most loyal allies run out of patience," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service concluded.

Remember: All Wars are BANKERS Wars

ALL OF THEM

Be safe, all the best,

-SuperSpreader