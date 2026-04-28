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On Thursday, April 30, 2026, every member of the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on whether to stand with pesticide victims or with Bayer-Monsanto, the company that poisoned them.

If Democrats vote to protect pesticide victims and Republicans support Bayer-Monsanto, as each party is expected to do, WE LOSE, but the Republican majority is slim (218 to 215) and several are breaking ranks: Reps. Eli Crane of Arizona, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brian Fitzpatrick and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, Chip Roy of Texas, and Mike Kennedy of Utah.

📞📞 Call the House Switchboard to be connected with your Representative’s office: (202) 224-3121

Ask them to support Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)’s Amendment #301 that would strip all harmful pesticide provisions from the Farm Bill.

If you prefer to email, use the alert below.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Your Member of Congress to Vote YES on Amendment 301 to Strike the Pesticide Sections From the 2026 House Farm Bill!

The pesticide sections of the U.S. House of Representatives’ version of 2026 Farm Bill would prevent pesticide victims from taking companies to court for hiding the dangers of their products. It would also severely restrict the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate pesticides and completely eliminate states’ powers to protect us. It completely guts the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), the law that governs how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates pesticides, with sweeping exemptions to FIFRA and huge changes to EPA reviews, making the EPA’s pesticide authority weak to non-existent.

Amendment 301 authored by Rep. Mace (SC) strikes part I of subtitle C of title X, all the pesticide sections, from 10201 to 10207.

Amendment 29 offered by Rep. Luna (FL) and Amendment 141 submitted by Reps. Pingree (ME), Massie (KY), Fitzpatrick (PA), McGovern (MA), Crane (AZ), Vindman (VA), Boebert (CO), Scanlon (PA), Kennedy (UT), and Doggett (TX) are identical. Each strikes only sections 10205, 10206, and 10207.

Amendment 198 introduced by Rep. Mackenzie (PA) strikes only section 10205.

Here’s what’s in each section:

Section 10201 exempts so-called “plant biostimulants” and “plant-incorporated protectants” from EPA regulation under FIFRA. Critics call these bioinputs “agribusiness’s new toxic trap.” Bioinputs are supposedly derived from beneficial soil microorganisms and other “natural” ways to support and protect plant growth, but it’s really just a new name for the same old pesticides and GMOs.

For example, BASF managed to get its Poncho/VOTiVO insecticidal seed treatment registered as a “biostimulant” even though it’s just the combination of a neonicotinoid pesticide that’s toxic to pollinators and a dangerous genetically engineered microbe (Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt).

This Farm Bill section would go even further than what BASF has pulled off so far, completely deregulating these categories, including the diabolical GMOs where food crops are engineered to produce their own pesticides. That’s what’s meant by “plant-incorporated protectants.” The pesticides aren’t on the food, they are the food.

On top of all of that, section 10201 gives the EPA Administrator the power to exempt any pesticide whatsoever from regulation or review!

Sections 10202 and 10203 change the way the EPA reviews pesticides, requiring the EPA and the Department of the Interior to subordinate concerns about human health, the environment, and endangered species, to the economic priorities of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Commerce, and industry stakeholders.​​

Section 10204 repeals the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act, a law that’s been on the books for two decades. In 2024, it was used by the courts to overturn the EPA’s approval of three dicamba-based pesticides intended to be used with genetically-engineered dicamba-resistant corn and soy. Dicamba is notoriously volatile, drifting from the farms where it is sprayed to kill neighboring crops, as well as trees and landscaping–anything that isn’t engineered to resist it. Dicamba causes more drift damage than any other pesticide.

Repealing the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act would remove its requirement that the EPA review all pesticides every 15 years. The EPA was supposed to complete its first review by 2022. Section 10204 extends that deadline to 2031, and instead of a final review, all it requires is an interim decision.

The last three sections on pesticides, 10205, 10206, and 10207, are all devoted to blocking the states and the courts from stepping in to protect pesticide victims in the absence of EPA action.

Section 10205 would “prohibit any State, instrumentality or political subdivision thereof, or a court from directly or indirectly imposing or continuing in effect any requirements for, or penalize or hold liable any entity for failing to comply with requirements that would require labeling or packaging that is in addition to or different from the labeling or packaging approved by the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency … including any requirements relating to warnings on such labeling or packaging… .”



That language is Bayer’s solution to the thousands of lawsuits still working their way through the courts brought by Roundup-exposed cancer victims. Most of these lawsuits have been predicated on the fact that Monsanto (now Bayer) knew that glyphosate caused cancer and didn’t warn the people who used it. Section 10205 says that Monsanto doesn’t have any duty to warn beyond what the EPA requires to be put on its product labels.

Section 10207 doubles down on this, emphasizing that “the use, application, or discharge of a registered pesticide consistent with its labeling … shall be permitted and considered lawful without further permitting or approval requirements.’’

This is horrible because EPA labeling requirements are incredibly lax. The EPA never requires cancer warnings, even on pesticides that it has determined may cause cancer.

Section 10206 takes away states’ rights to regulate pesticides. It says, “a State shall not impose, or continue in effect, any requirement relating to the sale, distribution, labeling, application, or use of any pesticide or device that is subject to regulation [by the EPA].”

These sections have Bayer written all over them. Bayer will do anything to avoid paying billions more to Roundup-exposed cancer victims.

Judges and juries agree Monsanto acted with “malice, oppression or fraud,” to hide the fact that its glyphosate-based weed killer causes non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. An $11 billion settlement in 2020 resolved most of those cases, but there are still 67,000 people demanding their day in court.

To avoid compensating the people they’ve sickened or killed, Bayer has spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress. It even created a front-group to hide behind, the Modern Ag Alliance.

As a foreign corporation (a German company with Nazi roots), Bayer wasn’t allowed to make political contributions. Buying Monsanto in 2018 changed all of that. Now that it has a U.S. subsidiary, it too can buy politicians just like American companies do.

Bayer is now one of the top companies engaged in the legal bribery we call lobbying and campaign contributions. Bayer spends more money influencing the U.S. Congress than most American businesses. Bayer ranks 50th among 9,200 corporations buying influence on Capitol Hill. Since the start of 2024, Bayer reported spending nearly $19.7 million on lobbying, or about $2.2 million per quarter on average.

Let’s make Bayer the number-one company that Members of Congress are hearing complaints about!

TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Strike the Pesticide Deregulation Subtitle From the 2026 House Farm Bill!

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*SAMPLE LETTER TO U.S. SENATORS AND CONGRESS MEMBERS*

(go the OCA website to auto create a similar letter)

Don’t let pesticide companies poison us with impunity. That’s what the House version of the 2026 Farm Bill would do. Please vote YES on Amendment 301 to strike Title X, Subtitle C, Part I, all the pesticide sections from 10201 to 10207, from the Farm Bill. In its current form, the 2026 House Farm Bill is the single most audacious attack on the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority over pesticides ever lodged. It severly restricts the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), with sweeping exemptions and huge limits to EPA review. At the same time that it cuts back EPA’s powers, it cuts out the states’ completely and even blocks pesticide victims from having their day in court. Section 10201 exempts so-called “plant biostimulants” and “plant-incorporated protectants” from EPA regulation under FIFRA. Critics call these bioinputs “agribusiness’s new toxic trap.” Bioinputs are supposedly derived from beneficial soil microorganisms and other “natural” ways to support and protect plant growth, but it’s really just a new name for the same old pesticides and GMOs. For example, BASF managed to get its Poncho/VOTiVO insecticidal seed treatment registered as a “biostimulant” even though it’s just the combination of a neonicotinoid pesticide that’s toxic to pollinators and a dangerous genetically engineered microbe (Bacillus thuringiensis or Bt). This Farm Bill section would go even further than what BASF has pulled off so far, completely deregulating these categories, including the diabolical GMOs where food crops are engineered to produce their own pesticides. That’s what’s meant by “plant-incorporated protectants.” The pesticides aren’t on the food, they are the food. On top of all of that, section 10201 gives the EPA Administrator the power to exempt any pesticide whatsoever from regulation or review! Sections 10202 and 10203 change the way the EPA reviews pesticides, requiring the EPA and the Department of the Interior to subordinate concerns about human health, the environment, and endangered species, to the economic priorities of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Commerce, and industry stakeholders. Section 10204 repeals the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act, a law that’s been on the books for two decades. In 2024, it was used by the courts to overturn the EPA’s approval of three dicamba-based pesticides intended to be used with genetically-engineered dicamba-resistant corn and soy. Dicamba is notoriously volatile, drifting from the farms where it is sprayed to kill neighboring crops, as well as trees and landscaping–anything that isn’t engineered to resist it. Dicamba causes more drift damage than any other pesticide. Repealing the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act would remove its requirement that the EPA review all pesticides every 15 years. The EPA was supposed to complete its first review by 2022. Section 10204 extends that deadline to 2031, and instead of a final review, all it requires is an interim decision. The last three sections on pesticides, 10205, 10206, and 10207, are all devoted to blocking the states and the courts from stepping in to protect pesticide victims in the absence of EPA action. Section 10205 would “prohibit any State, instrumentality or political subdivision thereof, or a court from directly or indirectly imposing or continuing in effect any requirements for, or penalize or hold liable any entity for failing to comply with requirements that would require labeling or packaging that is in addition to or different from the labeling or packaging approved by the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency … including any requirements relating to warnings on such labeling or packaging… .” That language is Bayer’s solution to the thousands of lawsuits still working their way through the courts brought by Roundup-exposed cancer victims. Most of these lawsuits have been predicated on the fact that Monsanto (now Bayer) knew that glyphosate caused cancer and didn’t warn the people who used it. Section 10205 says that Monsanto doesn’t have any duty to warn beyond what the EPA requires to be put on its product labels. Section 10207 doubles down on this, emphasizing that “the use, application, or discharge of a registered pesticide consistent with its labeling … shall be permitted and considered lawful without further permitting or approval requirements.’’ This is horrible because EPA labeling requirements are incredibly lax. The EPA never requires cancer warnings, even on pesticides that it has determined may cause cancer. Section 10206 takes away states’ rights to regulate pesticides. It says, “a State shall not impose, or continue in effect, any requirement relating to the sale, distribution, labeling, application, or use of any pesticide or device that is subject to regulation [by the EPA].” This slash-and-burn attack on pesticide regulation comes as we are just beginning to see the enormous toll farm chemicals are taking on U.S. farmers, pesticide applicators, and farm workers. Stop letting pesticide companies get away with poisoning us. Vote YES on Amendment 301. Thank you,

YOUR NAME

On Monday, Bayer argued before the Supreme Court in Monsanto v. Durnell that federal law prevents pesticide-exposed cancer victims from suing it in state courts.

At the same time, it has been lobbying Congress to change federal law to stop pesticide-exposed cancer victims from suing them in state courts.

This is a bold admission that its assertion that state failure-to-warn claims are preempted by federal laws governing pesticide labels is bunk—a point Durnell’s lawyer made to the Justices during oral arguments.

Hundreds of people showed up at the Supreme Court to stand with pesticide victims against Bayer.

📞📞 We need THOUSANDS of people to call the U.S. House of Representatives TODAY - (202) 224-3121.

TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Strike the Pesticide Deregulation Subtitle From the 2026 House Farm Bill!

Published on Organic Consumers Association website

All the best,

-SuperSpreader