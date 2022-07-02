SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Howells's avatar
Russell Howells
Jul 5, 2022

Oh I have been waiting for so long to see it all fall apart. I can't wait to see the look on my families faces when they realise they have been poisoned and wouldn't listen to me when I tried in vain to educate them. I am not being nasty but the way they disowned me and treated me and my partner was uncalled for.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Abbagails's avatar
Abbagails
Jul 5, 2022

What about the Ventilators ? Almost all died. Who made those decisions? Dr or the Hospital?

Reply
Share
2 replies
62 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Super Spreader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture