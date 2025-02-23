Most of Europe is now an unsafe no-go zone. I don’t know which presents a bigger danger, the criminal migrants or the criminal governments. Unless Europeans realize that those are both part of the same cartel they won’t fix anything. Until then:

→ Be careful where you travel ←

There long have been legitimate concerns when Americans travel to restrictive nations – those that don't accept the multitude of rights Americans enjoy – such as North Korea. Or China. Or even Islamic regimes like Iran, or Saudi Arabia.

Now, the American Center for Law and Justice is warning about travel to the United Kingdom.

The legal organization has posted online an analysis of the threat the UK's ideological leftism now poses.

"The UK has declared that it will charge and prosecute Americans for their social media posts, written while still in America, if they travel to its borders. The ACLJ has prepared a legal memo detailing the specific laws at play and the danger for Americans. Specifically, it details how your speech on the internet could violate the UK's broad 'hate speech' laws and how you could be arrested as soon as you step foot in the UK for your posts back home," the ACLJ reports.

"If an American speaks in the United States in a way that UK officials construe as affecting their national interest or even producing substantial effects within the country, even if it's just a statement about your Christian faith or your political stance, then you could be arrested upon entry to the UK," it warned.

This of course, would be entry to the nation famed worldwide for the Constitution-inspiring Magna Carta.

Magna Carta

The document, from 1215 A.D., is considered one of the premier listings of rights for citizens, church rights, impartial justice and more.

"UK officials have boasted how proud they are of this initiative: The UK's Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, said in a press conference, 'We will throw the full force of the law at people. . . . And whether you're in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you,'" the ACLJ warning noted.

Adding to the threat was Prime Minister Keir Starmer, "I guarantee you will regret taking part in this disorder whether directly or those whipping up this action online."

The ACLJ warned it "clearly" is conservatives who are being targeted.

And, forebodingly, what qualifies as illegal speech actually is "at the whim of the police and officials, as the laws themselves are too vague to define specific violations."

For example, one law criminalizes "threatening, abusive or insulting words" and another targets "grossly offensive" messaging.

Be further warned, travelers are told, that European courts regularly affirm the validity of such directed attacks on conservatives and their speech.

And going into the "absurd," the ACLJ warns, some UK leaders actually have wanted to extradite individuals from the U.S. whose language they insist be suppressed.

