This bill is a trojan horse for making you a slave.

Do you doubt that? Just ask, how can they determine a users age to enforce age restrictions? Simple question. How can users maintain privacy when this bill forces ALL users to give up privacy?

If I am a parent maybe I don’t want every website my kid goes to knowing how old they are. Maybe that is a safety risk. Maybe it makes them more of a target to be deceived and defrauded by predators. Maybe as a parent I want the sites my kids visit to NOT know who they are OR their age. Maybe I want to raise my kids with my own guidance and teach them about privacy and safety the way I see fit. Maybe I reject corrupt government control of every single thing. Maybe I don’t trust government to protect them. After the last four years do YOU trust government to protect your kids? Not a freaking chance! We need to protect our kids FROM government.

WTF “X” ???!!

X should know better. Hey Elon, are you trying to sneak in digital ID under the radar?? You can take that and shove it up your Tesla.

[source] [archive] [archive2] [mirror]

X Negotiates Changes to Kids Online Safety Act Amid Censorship Concerns - Epoch Times The new text clarifies that the legislation ‘would not censor, limit, or remove any content from the internet.’

That is so nice that they are stopping the censorship with a shiny new law amendment for kids. I have an idea, why don’t we throw the criminals who did the censorship in a dungeon for 50 years? That would stop it. Then we won’t need a new deceptively named Deep State BULLSH*T bill to stop censorship. Hey X, yeah you Linda Yaccarino, news flash, censorship is AREADY illegal, take a look at the constitution. We don’t need ANY other NEW law to stop it. We just need to enforce the laws we already have.

Do you really want some government official in some basement office deciding what your kids are allowed to do online? Do you want to abandon your kids to corrupt “Government Parenting”? Don’t shirk the amazing honor of raising children. Don’t push that responsibility away from loving parents and into the creepy hands of some purple haired deranged mental patient who identifies as a gerbil.

Parents should decide what their kids do. Not a bloated corporate-government blob pharma-technocracy that cares nothing for families or family values. They only care about profit, power and control.

I am very skeptical of acts “protecting children”. They almost always have ulterior motives. The “WON’T SOMEONE SAVE OUR CHILDREN” screeching is always shouted by people with MUCH darker intentions. Don’t fall for it.

Do you see the sleight of hand? They say:

“Look how much we ‘strengthened free speech’. We are making sure that censorship won’t happen anymore, we are protecting you from those bad bad people! We just need ya to take this itty bitty little drug, just once. Don’t worry, it’s free. We call it making everyone log onto the internet.”

Then BAM, you are f*%ked!!

Reject digital ID now OR embrace with open arms the slavery it will rapidly and inevitably bring to you and your family.

Learn about the scam and tell you legislator NO.

The way the scam goes:

We do bad stuff to you We offer you a solution to that bad stuff that gives us what we want You are gullible and agree without noticing you just gave away your rights. We get rich off your slavery We go broke wasting the money because we are inbred dimwits Repeat

Why do people keep falling for this nonsense?

Can you imagine having your car stop working until you log in with 2FA.

Or oops, we see your youtube channel just got blocked. Unfortunately your grocery purchase is unable to process.

Just read about China’s already established and functioning social credit system.

If a person exhibits wrong think they can’t ride the trains, they can’t fly, they can’t do anything. BUT what is worse, anyone who is friends with them also gets points deducted. However, if you behave you get coupons to use for cheaper bills and other perks.

It’s coming here and bills like the horrendous KOSA are the foot in the door trojan horse.

Read what the EFF has to say about the misleadingly named Kids Online Safety Act. A fraudulent act that does NOTHING for children.

It’s a scam. It’s a trojan horse and X should be shamed and exposed for promoting such an anti-freedom travesty.

This new improved KOSA bill in now endorsed by 32 state attorneys general.

→ Not so much opposition anymore.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino is a snake in the grass for supporting this.

Do NOT trust her one inch.

Are you going to call her out?

Do you reject this Trojan Horse?

We need to make Elon answer publicly for this BS.

Make some noise.

UPDATE 2024-12-12

Revolver news published a great article yesterday (the 11th) about the KOSA being a trojan horse and calling out X for supporting it. Please share that article also.

[source] [archive]

All the best,

-SuperSpreader