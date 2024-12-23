Normally I would just re-stack the whole article or link to it, but this particular section is important and worth reading so I’m pasting all of it below.

The importance of the paper Jeff referenced is significant. It signals that the criminal pharma control structure is collapsing. An important temporal marker to recognize.

I see this paper as the loose string on the sweater. “if you want to destroy my sweater, pull this string as I walk away.” It has potential to penetrate that target community of ambivalent and/or lazy physicians who have yet to accept the importance of critical thought. Send this paper to your doctor who parrots the same nonsense talking points and ask them to explain it.

Ask them if they did (or would have) supported Vioxx before it got recalled. Ask them if they did (or would have) supported Thalidomide before it got recalled. Would they have recognized the danger BEFORE they were told to? If not, WHY? What good are they? What current dangers are they ignoring?

Now is the time to hit the accelerator. This is not a time to relent. This is a time for renewed vigor fueled by rage for what this evil cabal did to all of humanity. They fully intend to keep doing it.

Unless you want to submit to a future system where your kids and grandkids are force-injected with turbo cancers for the next 100 years their system must be broken into a thousand pieces.

The evil people that did this and their convoluted opaque support structures must be completely destroyed. No amnesty, no forgiveness. Complete exposure and complete destruction is the only solution to secure the safety of future generations.

The wrath that befalls them must be a terrifying example that is remembered for generations to come.

COVID is this century’s Pearl Harbor. Don’t let them forget.

/End rant

Last month, a quiet but blockbuster study was published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine titled, “Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines.” The peer-reviewed study savaged the covid shots.

While on its face broadly critical of the entire pharmaceutical safety process, the study clevery situated the covid ‘vaccines’ within the broader history of botched pharmaceutical recalls and horrifying medical scandals. The authors drew parallels to other scandalous cases like Vioxx, Thalidomide, and the miscarriage drug DES. All the drugs were highly profitable, were marketed as “safe and effective,” eventually showed hair-raising long-term side effects, and for too many, the recalls occurred painfully slowly.

But, as the study proceeded, it specifically homed in on the covid jabs and on mRNA, which the authors called “gene technology.” The covid mRNA shot was the only drug discussed in the paper that is, in the researchers’ words, “yet to be recalled.”

Not yet.

Happily, the debate over whether the mRNA shots are actually “vaccines” is alive and well, even though it looked dead and buried. The authors primly dismissed the ‘vaccine’ label as straight-out misinformation:

Haha, synthetic viruses. Just as we lawyers have been saying for years.

The study authors challenged the “narrative” (their word) that the covid shots offer any protection against severe disease, dismissing that claim as “a narrative challenged by more recent data” and observing that “Official data from New South Wales during the omicron wave did not concord with the message that these agents prevent serious disease or death, and even suggested the opposite.”

It next turned to mandates and excess death, arguing through hard data. Without coming right out and saying it, the article strongly implied that political jab mandates murdered people who were at zero risk of dying from covid. The study was packed with ammunition for all of us who’ve never given up on proving the vaccines were a historic disaster far beyond the Titanic or the Hindenburg.

Truthfully, the scale of the disaster is better compared to previous horrific drug mistakes, which is exactly what this paper does.

Possibly my favorite part was when they put a logical chokehold on “vaccine hesitancy,” renaming it to “educated hesitancy.” The researchers supported their improved nomenclature by citing surveys showing that reluctance to accept the jabs was highest among PhDs —people most likely to understand the failures of medical literature— and healthcare workers, especially EMTs and paramedics — the people most likely to encounter adverse drug reactions firsthand.

“Educated hesitancy towards these products,” the researchers drily noted in the forgiving passive tense, “has been ridiculed.” We all know by whom. From there, they proceeded not only to show the evidence of great harms caused by the jabs, but they directly grappled with the lack of much serious scholarship about those harms, which they tied right back to the sordid history of other recalled drugs, some of which had encountered the same phenomenon.

This high-quality, peer-reviewed study was extremely well supported, with every claim upheld by multiple footnotes. You can safely send this study to anyone without fear of criticism about its quality.

Maybe most significantly, the study lacked any of the mandatory gatekeeping language we are used to seeing, a sentence sprinkled in here or there about how historic the covid vaccines were, or how many millions were saved, or how the benefits outweigh the risks, and so forth. It was just the opposite, actually.

Reading this study was rhetorically similar to watching a group of pit bulls rip apart an unsuspecting chicken coop. Being so well-supported by well-established data, the researchers’ logic was also difficult to argue with, as was their well-reasoned conclusion. I have included the study’s entire conclusion for your interest:

In other words, it appears we have entered a glorious new phase, where open criticism of the vaccines has now become permissible. The final step is next, the step from here into the major journals, signaling the complete surrender of those journals’ big pharma masters, which will only happen when continuing denialism is no longer viable.

Once that happens, it will be time for accountability. We are this close, and a skeptical Administration is just about to arrive.

