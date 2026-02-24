CIA Project Artichoke
Imagine The MK Ultra Program Had a Sadistic Older Brother That Liked to Torture Animals...
Using food, water, vaccines etc for mind control, psychological harassment.
Subject is worth a dig.
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cia-project-artichoke-hiding-mind-control-drugs-vaccines-precursor-mk-ultra/
In the 1950s, the CIA brainstormed ways to secretly perform mind control on humans — including concealing drugs in vaccines and widely consumed food products, a newly unearthed CIA document revealed.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15585657/cia-project-artichoke-mind-control.html
It discusses drugs designed for both immediate effects, like truth serums and long-term influence, potentially administered through food, water, alcohol or cigarettes.
Researchers also suggested that such substances could be disguised in medical treatments such as vaccinations or injections.
Researchers questioned whether such methods could compel individuals to perform actions against their own will, including potentially criminal acts, without leaving conscious awareness of their behavior.
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
Some senators you may have to message.
The CIA has been operating these criminal programs for decades.