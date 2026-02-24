SuperSpreader

SuperSpreader

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
4h

Some senators you may have to message.

Reply
Share
Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
4hEdited

The CIA has been operating these criminal programs for decades. Ask Congress to abolish the CIA. All they do is lie. They endanger the United States and increase war and violence in the world. Tell all the senators on Substack ( https://substack.com/@wearedigitaldiplomacy/note/c-158158938?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=32niwc ) to abolish the CIA. That links gives a list of the 30 senators on Substack. Follow them (Remember you are following them ALL not because you like their policies but because they are the people deciding the policy.) and then copy and paste this: Please abolish the CIA for Program Artichoke among their other Crimes against the citizens of the United State and the world. https://mole.substack.com/p/cia-project-artichoke

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Super Spreader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture