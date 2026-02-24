Using food, water, vaccines etc for mind control, psychological harassment.

Subject is worth a dig.

Project Artichoke Special Research For Arti

Project Artichoke

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/cia-project-artichoke-hiding-mind-control-drugs-vaccines-precursor-mk-ultra/

In the 1950s, the CIA brainstormed ways to secretly perform mind control on humans — including concealing drugs in vaccines and widely consumed food products, a newly unearthed CIA document revealed.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-15585657/cia-project-artichoke-mind-control.html

It discusses drugs designed for both immediate effects, like truth serums and long-term influence, potentially administered through food, water, alcohol or cigarettes.

Researchers also suggested that such substances could be disguised in medical treatments such as vaccinations or injections.

Researchers questioned whether such methods could compel individuals to perform actions against their own will, including potentially criminal acts, without leaving conscious awareness of their behavior.

All the best,

-SuperSpreader