Call me old fashioned, but I believe good tablesetting ettiquete is an essential staple for all fine dining.
Happy 4th fellow ‛Merican’s.I hope your breakfast today is this good or better.
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
Share this post
'Merican Breakfast
Share this post
Call me old fashioned, but I believe good tablesetting ettiquete is an essential staple for all fine dining.
Happy 4th fellow ‛Merican’s.
I hope your breakfast today is this good or better.
All the best,
-SuperSpreader
Gettr • Gab • Truth • Telegram • Twitter
Brighteon • Bitchute • Odysee • Rumble
Support Me • Recommend