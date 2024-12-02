Smart Money Buying Up Real Assets, Not Bitcoin – Catherine Austin Fitts (USA Watchdog)

By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com (Saturday Night Post)

November 30, 2024

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), Publisher of The Solari Report, financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing (Bush 41 Admin.) managed hundreds of billions of dollars in her career. She says don’t be taken in by the huge run-up in price for Bitcoin and other digital assets. CAF also says be careful with the latest plan to have a so-called “Bitcoin Depository.” CAF explains, “This is literally a Bitcoin for land-grab swap. . . . So, they take our retirement savings, what’s left of it, and they take our taxes and use it to buy Bitcoin. The Bitcoin billionaires sell their Bitcoin into that at the same time they are taking advantage of the monetization of all the land and minerals. The sell their Bitcoin at the top, and what can they do? They can buy the land. . . . They want out of digital assets, and they want real assets. Right now, the whole race on the planet is to grab the real assets such as land, mineral resources, water resources, etcetera, etcetera. . . . The land ownership of the top 100 landowners of America doubled. They are not buying Bitcoin. They are buying land. Bill Gates is buying farm land. The Harvard Endowment is buying farm land. What you are really seeing is a discussion to sell the unreal assets to the taxpayer and the real assets to private parties. If this succeeds, it will be the biggest robbery and financial scam in the history of the country.”

CAF also says, “Bitcoin can go much higher, and they can take it to zero, too.” CAF predicts, “Gold will go much higher.”

Gold is one of the assets people can hold that stops central bank financial control. Solari.com and CAF are pushing a free report called “What the States Can Do: Building the Legal and Financial Infrastructure for Financial Freedom.” CAF traveled 10,000 miles by car this year in the USA to help states implement this plan to thwart digital control and a cashless digital prison. The news is encouraging. CAF says, “We can stop financial control. . . . There is a great deal the states can do to preserve cash and checks in an analog digital system. This is so we don’t get cornered by an all-digital, monetary system. North Dakota has a great state bank, and every state can start a state bank. This can protect liquidity and protect the local community. A robust and rich banking and credit union system is absolutely essential to support independent income on main street.”

CAF also says states can start a gold and silver depository and not a Bitcoin depository. CAF has many ideas for the public to remain financially free and independent of government and central bank control.

CAF thinks the Russians will wait on taking the bait on starting a nuclear war. She contends the markets don’t seem to think the threat of war is that great, but we are still not out of the woods on the war front. CAF says, “The danger is not an economic collapse. The danger is we have a war.”

There is much more in the 1-hour & 4-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, for 11.30.24.

More from Solari Report:

Plunder Capitalism: Is the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Trial Balloon the Next Step in the Great American Land Grab?

By Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari Report)

November 18, 2024

We are researching what looks to be the next phase in the financial coup d’état.

We are watching what appears to be a significant “astroturf” campaign to persuade the federal and state governments to begin significant Bitcoin (BTC) buying programs using taxpayers’ money and funds borrowed with ever-expanding debt to fund BTC to be held on government balance sheets. This will solve a major problem faced by the Bitcoin billionaires—how to liquify their holdings in a market that is not sufficiently broad and deep to allow them an exit during a major pump.

Why would they want to exit now? Because now that the debt growth model is over, and there is more paper than there are real assets, the rush for land and real assets is on. Think of this as a swap. If you are the Bitcoin billionaires and Mr. Global, you want to get retail to buy your digital creations so that you can shift to owning and controlling the real assets. Your problem, however, is that retail will not buy in sufficient quantity—so, you simply mandate retail buys by using the government to do it. You also want to glorify your digital creations and not draw attention to the land, mineral, gold, and other real assets. The last thing you want is a wave of retail buying that competes the price of real assets higher.

It is important to connect the dots with the federal government’s efforts to survey all land and mineral resources and the growing discussion of how to take advantage of “$500 trillion of land and minerals owned by the U.S. government.” (See interview above with Howard Lutnick, head of NY Fed primary dealer Cantor Fitzgerald, and nominee for Secretary of Commerce) The land and minerals cannot be disappeared out the back door in the way that the black-budget technology and the missing $21 trillion were.

So, what is the best way to plunder the remaining assets? Swap them for BTC, which started off as a great idea but has been hijacked and is now operating as a pump-and-dump vehicle. If you can get government buying programs to send the BTC price to the moon, exit your holdings, and use the funding to pick up rich land and minerals, you can swap the U.S. balance sheet out of priceless and into worthless. And if you can arrange for the sale of BTC to be tax-free, as was trial-ballooned by one RFK at Bitcoin 2024, the economics become wildly sweet.

This is a bit like the financial equivalent of vaccine mandates. When there is little market, just have government buy it and mandate it. And kill millions.

It is hard for anyone to fathom a more outrageous “reverse Robin Hood”—take from the poor and give to the rich. However, if you look at the success of the pandemic, we are reminded that “crime that pays is crime that stays,” and so the hubris continues to grow. Just start telling politicians that using taxpayers’ resources (other people’s money) to buy BTC will strategically position them to be “innovative” and attract the tech entrepreneurs to build the high-tech economy of the future.

Imagine an entire society of people already being brutalized by inflation and then using their retirement savings and taxes to pump the BTC price, thereby taking the Bitcoin billionaires out of their Ponzi scheme at the top.

You have to give the bankers credit. Who would have thought they could build a bigger heist than the pandemic this quickly?

In the meantime, we are collecting related elements of the chronology and video and article links here. Feel free to join in by posting your contributions in the comments below.

And stay tuned…this discussion has only just begun.

Regarding Crypto:

While I am a fan of crypto currency in general, Catherine Austin Fitts raises some valid concerns about the future. Important things to watch out for to avoid getting steamrolled by a possibly manipulated bubble.

Also, rather than the most popular coins, personally I am more interested lately in reading about and researching the idea of privacy focused coins (such as MONERO, FIRO, BEAM, EPIC CASH, PIVX, ZANO and a few others [1] [2] [3] [4]).

I feel that the next great awakening to authoritarianism will be to the understanding that no freedom can exist without financial privacy. Privacy coins will likely be necessary for that. Existing coins already have the first adopter advantage with proven reliability.

Also, never ever give up cash.

If you want to learn more about the reasons privacy coins are important I thought the video below is an interesting introduction.

Oct 11, 2024 In this Privacy in Focus, we sit down with Aaron Day from the Daylight Freedom Foundation to discuss pressing concerns around Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and their potential threat to human liberty. Aaron dives into the motivations behind CBDCs, the features designed to control financial privacy, and the technology driving their development. He also shares his views on the current state of the crypto landscape, emphasizing the critical role of privacy coins and decentralized systems in safeguarding individual freedoms.

“Once your money can be programmed tracked and censored it's essentially the end of free will because your behavior can be completely controlled and manipulated through this digital programmable money.”

CBDCs are RayCis

All the best,

-SuperSpreader