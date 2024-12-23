SuperSpreader
Bloody Hell
Larrikins LARPing
Published on Nepetalactone Newsletter
Dec 23
C&C today: "new peer-reviewed study tears jabs a new one"
I'm reposting a part of todays C&C because it was great and the point Jeff makes is REALLY important. This paper signals a MAJOR breakdown in the cabal.
Dec 23
Super Spreader
23
5
Study Reveals COVID-19 'Vaccines' Have Far Exceeded Criteria for Market Withdrawal
375,340% more reported deaths than the Cutter Polio Vaccine Incident of 1955.
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Dec 22
How to get rich building luxury condos for the homeless – California style – 24 billion disappears – Newsom is “not surprised”!!!
From here (h/t another Peter H)
Published on Peter's Newsletter
Dec 22
Idiot’s Guide to Cooking Data for Aspiring Propagandists
Brownstone today reposted a terrific tongue in cheek SubStack post from 2023 explaining all the manipulation used by the media. It's long, but worth…
Dec 21
Super Spreader
8
New York Times Tries to Smear Kennedy by Lying About His Attorney, Aaron Siri
Interview with Aaron Siri about his legal work to improve vaccine safety and data transparency
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Dec 21
26:31
Magdeburg Christmas Market Attack
Yesterday, a Saudi-born man named Taleb al-Abdulmohsen rented a black BMW sport utility vehicle and drove it into a crowd at the Christmas market in…
Published on eugyppius: a plague chronicle
Dec 21
EXPOSING Dem's Cancer Funding LIE
When they lie, we are there to expose it
Published on Libs of TikTok
Dec 21
Ramifications of the California Bird Flu Emergency Declaration
Dr. McCullough on Brannon Howse Live Worldview Tube
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Dec 20
15:52
URGENT: Yale researchers have found Covid spike protein in the blood of people never infected with Covid - years after they got mRNA jabs
The spike proteins shouldn't be there. It's possible that vaccine genetic material has integrated with human DNA, causing long-term spike production…
Published on Unreported Truths
Dec 19
The Negative Efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA Injections Has Been Demonstrated
Four studies establish that 'vaccinated' individuals ultimately face a higher risk of infection compared to those who are not.
Published on Courageous Discourse™ with Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake
Dec 19
DEMONIC: “Kill and Harvest.” Patients are Being Euthanized to Harvest Their Organs
"In the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, and Canada, people who want euthanasia can become organ donors...Let’s call it “kill and harvest”...
Published on Exposing The Darkness
Dec 19
