BREAKING: Bill Gates caught funding a fraudulent petition filled with 17K FAKE doctor signatures to try and derail RFK Jr's confirmation.

Sorry if you’re triggered by Alex Jones, but this is pretty bombshell. Gates is next level evil. Let’s hope RFK hears about this soon so he can expose it.

Source

Major Breaking Bill Gates Scandal! Gates Foundation Dark Money Group, Arabella Caught Secretly Running A Fake Medical Petition With Over 17K Signatures Of Fake Doctors Targeting The Conformation of RFK Jr As HHS Secretary. This new bombshell revelation dwarfs Gates latest scandal from October of last year when he was caught secretly giving 50 million to the Harris Walz campaign, after Gates publicly claimed he was non partizan and not supporting either party. Earlier today, Talk Show Host Alex Jones was able to duplicate the findings of other journalists who were able to sign the petition and falsly claim they were doctors against the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr for Secretary of HHS Its critical to note, journalists first investigated "the petition" site because legacy media has been reporting on it as if it is real and not a hoax.

Source2

How crazy is this… The supposed letter signed by “over 17000” doctors denouncing RobertKennedyJr is actually fake. Take a look.

How do you know the list is fake? They aren’t sharing the names of people who signed it. Anytime a petition is kept secret it MUST be considered worthless and fake. It NEEDS to be a public list or it has ZERO credibility. How can it be verified?

Hey, how about this! I have my OWN list of doctors who signed in support of RFK Jr. I have 48 Billion signatures, and that is just for California, New York and Washington DC! THAT’S RIGHT, 48 BILLION Doctors have signed our “non-profit foundation’s” petition in SUPPORT of RFK Jr’s nomination. You want to see who they are, nope, it’s a SECRET list. But Yo, trust me bro, it’s TOTALLY legit. You can trust me because I get money from eugenicist Bill “Death Jab” Gates.

