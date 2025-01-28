Disney's 'Captain America' Just Decided to Tank His New Movie.

How can I offend everyone and no-one at the same time. Beep bop boop. America bad, beep bop, America pays my bills, derp. Conflict, conflict, conflict. I am oppressed by America, but I have millions of dollars., but I am oppressed. Conflict, conflict, conflict.

“Captain America represents a lot of different things & I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations.”

What an idiot.

Disney likes losing money. The latest go woke go broke harsh reality lesson is unfolding before our eyes. Is anyone still investing in Disney hoping to make a profit?

Here’s a serious question: What if this clown was unhappy about his contract. Maybe he didn’t get paid enough. So he decides to sell short (or buy puts) of Disney stock then come out with this idiocracy word drool and make a nice profit over the next week. Then come out and apologize.

I suppose that would be giving these clowns too much credit. I think they really do hate freedom and liberty. They crave oppression.

By Bonchie | 10:30 AM on January 28, 2025

Does Disney enjoy losing money? Because it really seems like they enjoy losing money. From the complete botching of the "Star Wars" universe to the obsession with girl-bossing live-action remakes of its classic films, the once-storied production company simply refuses to learn any lessons.

