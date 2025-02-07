EPIC Paul Offit takedown!

I just saw this video on todays VSRF weekly zoom call. Produced by the crew over st VSRF. It’s very good and certainly worth sharing. Please head over to their website to support their work.

https://x.com/VacSafety/status/1887543155249103147

Source:

Vaccine Safety Research Foundation

http://vacsafety.org/

LIE #1: The mRNA vaccines contain fragments of DNA, but these are in very small quantities, measured in nanograms -

Counterargument: Even though the DNA fragments may be in small quantities, their presence still poses a risk. DNA integration into the genome, even in small quantities, could still have long-term, unpredictable effects that we are not yet fully aware of.

LIE #2: Impossibility of DNA entering human DNA: For these DNA fragments to integrate into our DNA, they would have to overcome several barriers, including crossing the cytoplasm and nuclear membrane, which is virtually impossible -

Counterargument: The entire purpose of the LNP (lipid nanoparticle) in mRNA vaccines is to allow for the mRNA to enter the cytoplasm in order to transcribe the desired proteins. While fragments integrating into human DNA might be low, it's not "impossible." Scientific literature on gene editing technologies, like CRISPR, demonstrates that foreign DNA can be integrated into the genome under certain conditions.

LIE #3: Role of innate immune system in rejecting foreign DNA: The innate immune system and enzymes in the cytoplasm work to destroy foreign DNA -

Counterargument: While our immune system does recognize and destroy some foreign DNA, the immune response isn't perfect, especially if the foreign DNA is introduced in a manner that is not immediately recognized such as via the LNP. In certain environments or under specific conditions, foreign DNA can evade immune detection.

LIE #4: Lack of integrases in mRNA vaccine DNA: The DNA fragments in the mRNA vaccine do not have the necessary integrases to integrate into our genome -

Counterargument: While the fragments might lack integrases, it's possible that they could still interact with the genome in other ways, for example, through epigenetic changes or by influencing gene expression as is commonly achieved in laboratory settings.

LIE #5: Comparison to naturally occurring foreign DNA: We are constantly exposed to foreign DNA through our food from bacteria, plants, and animals, which is much larger and more abundant than the DNA in vaccines -

Counterargument: Although we are exposed to foreign DNA regularly through the digestive tract, the introduction of DNA through vaccination is a more controlled and concentrated process. The body is not naturally prepared to deal with such DNA in the same way it handles the ingestion of plant or animal DNA.

LIE #6: Fear-mongering accusation: The physician scientist who raised these concerns was just scaring people unnecessarily -

Counterargument: Raising concerns about potential risks is an important part of scientific discourse, especially when it comes to public health. It's better to err on the side of caution and investigate these possibilities rather than dismissing concerns outright, especially when the long-term effects of mRNA vaccines are still being studied.

LIE #7: Assurance that these risks are negligible: The DNA fragments from the vaccines are clinically harmless -

Counterargument: The assertion that these fragments are harmless is premature. Without long-term studies specifically addressing the potential risks of vaccine-derived DNA integration, it's impossible to claim with certainty that there will be no adverse effects in the future.

DrPaulOffit knows all of this, so WHY IS HE LYING TO THE AMERICAN PUBLIC?

Please share this important video with everyone you know and DEMAND TRANSPARENT RESEARCH INTO THE QUESTION OF DNA CONTAMINATION AND INTEGRATION IN THE #COVID #vaccinated POPULATION!

You can copy this image to help share this post:

All the best,

-SuperSpreader